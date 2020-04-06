DELSON, Quebec, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX : GDL) (the “Company”) announced today that due to the risks and measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak, it has determined to postpone its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) initially scheduled for April 9, 2020, to an as-yet undetermined date.



The Company will be monitoring developments relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and exploring options for the holding of the Meeting. Further details about the Meeting date and how it will be handled will be made available prior to May 30, 2020. Once the Meeting is rescheduled, the Company will communicate the new record date to receive notice of the meeting and exercise voting rights, and deliver to shareholders a new notice of Meeting with an updated management information circular and form of proxy.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

Patrick Goodfellow

President and CEO

Tel: 450 635-6511

Fax: 450 635-3730

Internet: info@goodfellowinc.com



