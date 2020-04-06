BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced additional steps it is taking to protect the health and safety of its Team Members and customers.
“At Tractor Supply, our top priority is the health and safety of our Team Members and customers. We have executed a number of actions over the past three weeks, and today we are announcing additional changes that allow us to better serve our customers’ needs during this time of crisis,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This week, in all stores, we will add a dedicated greeter and roll out contactless curbside pickup with dedicated parking for Buy Online, Pickup In Store. We also will complete our nationwide rollout of Buy Online Same Day/Next Day Delivery. We are continuing to implement numerous measures to promote social distancing in our stores and rapidly provide personal protective equipment to Team Members. I can’t thank the Tractor Supply team enough for all they have accomplished in the last few weeks. I am incredibly proud of how they have responded to take care of each other and serve our customers.”
Hiring Initiative
Tractor Supply is embarking on the Company’s most ambitious hiring drive ever with plans to immediately fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time Team Member positions across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers. These job opportunities represent existing and new positions with a focus on increased customer service and safety in stores. Candidates can learn more and apply for the wide variety of job opportunities at www.TractorSupply.jobs.
COVID-19 Response
As an essential, needs-based retailer, Tractor Supply has taken multiple actions to help assist its Team Members, customers and communities with the impact of COVID-19. The following is a summary of new and existing actions that have been taken by the Company.
Safety and Customer Experience:
As customers continue to visit Tractor Supply stores for the essential, needs-based products they rely on to help them take care of their families, homes, land, livestock animals and pets, the Company is announcing new measures, effective immediately, to help Team Members and customers stay safe:
In addition, the Company had previously announced the increase of Mobile Point of Sale devices across the chain by the end of April to allow for a more seamless checkout process for customers. During these uncertain times and changes to operations, Tractor Supply remains committed to maintaining its everyday low pricing on its consumable, usable and edible merchandise categories.
Team Member Compensation and Benefits:
Tractor Supply has introduced numerous benefit enhancements for its Team Members. Today, the Company added the following benefits for its Team Members:
Tractor Supply had previously announced:
Community Giving:
To support its Team Members and communities, the Company previously made the following commitments:
To learn more about Tractor Supply’s actions in response to COVID-19, please visit www.TractorSupply.com/COVID-19.
About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
