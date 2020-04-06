Agreement With US-Based Distributor of Broadband and IP Products Expected to Facilitate Sales to Mid-Tier System Operators



Boston, MA, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading manufacturer of cable modems and other communications products, today announced the signing of an agreement with Mega Hertz, to introduce a full suite of DOCSIS Modems and Gateways, Wi-Fi Wireless Mesh Extenders and Routers, Smart Home technologies and in-home Network Management and Monitoring into the Service Provider market. Since its inception in 1975, Mega Hertz has grown to become a leading distributor of a range of electronics products and is an important resource for small and mid-sized system operators.

Previously available only through retail channels, the Motorola brand modems will also now be available to Service Providers through MHz. Zoom manufactured Motorola modems are CableLabs/MSO certified and authorized in the networks of MSO operators and independent operators throughout the world.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring one of the most recognized and reputable names in technology to our Service Provider customers. The focus and development Zoom is investing into these technologies will provide our operator-partners new ways to monetize the growing need for more bandwidth in the home. In a technology environment where revenues from ‘traditional’ television service continue to decrease, we believe the Zoom technology platform can provide subscriber revenue growth around Wireless & Mesh, IoT devices and in-home management solutions for our customers,” stated Drew Kempen from Mega Hertz.

Joe Wytanis, Zoom’s CEO, commented, “I have noted for some time that small and mid-tier system operators are an area of opportunity for Zoom and with this agreement, we now have the necessary foundation in place to capitalize on this opportunity. Mega Hertz is a high-quality distributor with an extensive history of adding value for its customers and we are looking forward to working with their team.”

Mr. Wytanis continued, “Looking out over the next several years, the continued introduction of ‘smart home’ products and services, streaming video, and networking platforms, to name a few, represent significant demand drivers for our high-quality gateways and CPE devices. According to BroadbandNow, as of 2019 there were 68 million high-speed cable internet (“HSCI”) subscribers in the United States. As more and more devices attach to home networks, we will be well-positioned to deliver products and services which allow subscribers to maximize the power of their home networks.”

About Mega Hertz

(MHz – Mega Hertz) Based in Fort Worth, TX, Mega Hertz is a Value-Add-Partner and Systems Integrator of digital video, Ethernet and DOCSIS, acquisition, processing and network delivery equipment. Mega Hertz provides consultative and engineering-based solutions with a focus on helping operators leverage new technologies. The Zoom products are expected to enhance the efforts of Mega Hertz long-term planning, consulting and bandwidth modeling services to create a proactive DOCSIS migration path solutions for Multi-gigabit broadband services over legacy HFC plant.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, local area network products including routers and MoCA Adapters, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, networking products, DIY home security, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net and www.motorolanetwork.com

