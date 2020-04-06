OTTAWA, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic and related public health concerns have forced the cancellation of the 2020 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships, originally scheduled to take place from August 7-9 in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.



“We are obviously disappointed to cancel these amazing championships,” says Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine, CD. “The Legion thanks all of the talented youth and their coaches who were in the midst of training hard for the event when the pandemic hit.”

The decision was made in consultation with the Local Organizing Committee and event partners including event host, Cape Breton University (CBU). That institution had to withdraw from its role in light of the ongoing fallout from COVID-19.

“This was not an easy decision for all of us to make,” says Brian Weaver, Dominion Command Vice President and Sports Committee Chair. “However, the safety of everyone involved including athletes, volunteers and CBU staff, was our number one priority. We profoundly thank all of our Provincial and Territorial Commands, and our special sporting organizations and community partners across Canada for their tireless and excellent preparation to date.”

The event draws between 700-1000 competitors in the under 16 and under 18 categories – the only such youth national track and field championships in Canada. Athletes compete in a wide range of running, jumping and throwing events.

Next year’s 2021 Legion Nationals will take place in Sherbrooke, Quebec from August 6-8. More information about the Legion Nationals can be found at LegionNationals.ca.

More information related to the pandemic situation and the Legion’s response can be found on our COVID-19 page .

The Legion thanks Canadians for their support of our Veterans and their families, and our communities during this challenging time!

