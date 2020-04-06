IRONWOOD, Mich., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited will be held virtually, in lieu of an in-person meeting, on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Central time. Shareholders who attend the virtual meeting will be able to participate, vote shares electronically and submit questions prior to and during the meeting as described in more detail in the forthcoming Proxy Statement. On Friday, April 3, 2020 Keweenaw commenced the mailing of its 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.



Additionally, Keweenaw today has published its 2019 Annual Report on the Company’s website (keweenaw.com) under “Company Reports”. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available upon request.

Paula J. Aijala, Secretary, Keweenaw Land Association, Limited, investors@keweenaw.com

About Keweenaw Land Association, Limited: Keweenaw is a forest products and land management company located in Ironwood, Michigan. Keweenaw has land holdings exceeding 180,000 surface acres and 400,000 acres of mineral rights, located predominantly in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.keweenaw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events or promises of a given course of action. A number of factors such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, changing economic conditions, price fluctuations, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations, and risk of loss from natural disasters, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As with any investment, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Company is currently not subject to the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is categorized as "Pink Current Information " under the OTC Pink Sheets.