CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm (RIA) and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Aneri Jambusaria CFP® has joined the firm as executive vice president, Strategy, effective April 6. Her role focuses on shaping LPL’s forward-looking, enterprise-level business strategies to drive growth for the firm and its independent financial advisors and professionals. She reports to Rich Steinmeier, LPL managing director, Business Development, and is based at the firm’s San Diego office.



Jambusaria will lead a dedicated team responsible for assembling market intelligence, analyzing emerging trends and implementing a long-term strategy for LPL. Her team will also develop strategies for some of the firm’s newer innovative initiatives.

“Aneri brings strong strategic thinking, innovation and leadership experience to LPL, along with a comprehensive understanding of the financial services industry,” Steinmeier said. “As we seek to provide more advisors with access to the independent model, her deep knowledge of the competitive landscape, across business models and wealth management platforms, will be a great asset. Importantly, she shares our focus and commitment to advisors, and we look forward to having her as part of our one team on one mission.”

Jambusaria joins LPL from Fidelity Investments, where she worked for nine years, most recently as Head of the Planning Office. In that role, she helped shape strategy for each of Fidelity’s business lines, while gaining a strong understanding of wealth management and the products, solutions and technologies that serve retail investors. Before joining Fidelity, Jambusaria served as a senior consultant in Deloitte’s Financial Services Practice. She has been in the investments industry since 2010.

"There has never been a more exciting time for strategy in financial services,” Jambusaria said. “I am energized by LPL’s focus on growth and developing new sources of value for advisors. I look forward to helping position the company for success in a fast-changing industry and partnering with my colleagues to further expand LPL’s market leadership."

Jambusaria earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She has a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. She enjoys spending her free time traveling, chasing her dog, Finley, and cheering Pittsburgh sports teams.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC.

