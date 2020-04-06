NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it released its 2019 Environmental, Social, & Governance (“ESG”) report.



This report is the eleventh annual report highlighting Vornado’s industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability, and provides key metrics on the Company’s ESG priorities. Vornado’s accomplishments in 2019 include scoring in the top 6 percent of over 900 respondents to the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB); being honored for the 10th consecutive year as a Leader in the Light by the National Association for Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT); and being recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, with the Sustained Excellence distinction. Vornado is a signatory of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and has reported ESG data in accordance with the metrics codified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Our report, along with expanded information on Vornado’s ESG programs, can be found on the company website located at www.vno.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT:

JOSEPH MACNOW

(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.