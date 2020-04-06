SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now . A court-ordered deadline in a securities fraud suit against Luckin is fast approaching.



Relevant Purchase Period: May 17, 2019 – Apr. 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 13, 2020

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/LK

Contact An Attorney Now: LK@hbsslaw.com | 206-268-9390

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges Defendants misled investors about Luckin’s business, operations, and compliance policies in its registration filings and other public statements. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (i) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other” products were inflated; and (ii) Luckin’s financial reports overstated its financial health and were therefore unreliable.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Defendants intentionally manipulated Luckin’s financial metrics,” said Helen Hsu, a Hagens Berman attorney working on the investigation who speaks Mandarin fluently.

If you purchased Luckin ADRs on NASDAQ between May 17, 2019 and Apr. 2, 2020, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman , whose attorneys speak Mandarin. Significantly, investors need not reside in the U.S. to be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. However, investors must have purchased Luckin ADRs on NASDAQ to assert claims under the U.S. securities laws.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Luckin should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Helen Hsu at 206-268-9390 or email LK@hbsslaw.com .

