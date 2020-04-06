Tucson, AZ, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SynCardia is now offering 80% ethanol hand sanitizer for sale in bulk quantities intended for hospitals and other large healthcare organizations as well as food service and federal, state, and local agencies capable of distributing to the areas of greatest need

Interested organizations are recommended to visit https://syncardia.com/sanitizer or reach out to sanitizer@syncardia.com for additional details and ordering information

SynCardia Systems, LLC announced today that the company has begun manufacturing and selling an 80% ethanol (alcohol) hand sanitizer. Hand hygiene is an important part of the U.S. response to COVID-19. Our hand sanitizer complies with the guidance issued by the FDA, with recommendations from the WHO, for compounding of alcohol-based sanitizer products including utilizing the maximum recommended ethanol concentration.1

“With the temporary slowdown in heart transplants globally, we decided to pivot to continue our mission of saving lives while also bridging the revenue gap to keep our people employed,” said SynCardia CEO Don Webber discussing this announcement. “While we are a small company, we are leveraging our existing FDA registered facility, strong quality systems infrastructure, and available production capacity to produce badly needed supplies to support the community. Our commitment to our total artificial heart patients will never waver, but for the moment, as hospitals focus on responding to COVID-19, this new product will fill an enormous supply gap helping those on the front lines slow the spread of the virus.”

Supplied in one-gallon containers and designed for use in standard spray bottles, this sanitizer is intended to suit the needs of hospitals and other large healthcare facilities as well as food service organizations.

Discussing SynCardia’s plan for distributing the sanitizer, President Pete Spadaro said, “We are proud that the first organization to commit to purchasing this product is our very own Pima County. Our objective is to get this product into the hands of the healthcare workers and other professionals charged with protecting the most vulnerable among us as quickly as we can. To that end, we are first making this product available to hospitals and other large healthcare providers as well as food service and federal, state, and local agencies able to distribute supplies to the areas of greatest need.”

The company plans to make the product available on a first come, first served basis with initial shipments expected to occur in as few as ten days. Facilities or agencies interested in acquiring product are encouraged to visit https://syncardia.com/sanitizer for more information and ordering details or to reach out directly at sanitizer@syncardia.com.

About SynCardia Systems, LLC.

SynCardia Systems, LLC (Tucson, AZ) is the privately-held manufacturer of the world’s first and only FDA, Health Canada and CE approved temporary Total Artificial Heart. By partnering with, training and supporting healthcare teams…read more

