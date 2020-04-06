TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") today announced updated plans for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). Copper Lake will host the Meeting on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 11:00 am (Toronto time) by conference call only (details below).



The decision to no longer host the Meeting in-person reflects the Company’s efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and prioritize and support the well-being of our shareholders and colleagues.

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and to identify whether they are a shareholder.

Dial-in Number:



Toll-Free: 1-866-398-0556 (Canada)



Access Code: 116 484 1913

We regret that we cannot meet in person this year. We thank our shareholders in advance for their support of these precautionary measures and for their patience as we work through this format.

About Copper Lake Resources

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian company currently focused on advancing properties located in Ontario, Canada.

