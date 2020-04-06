Effective January 8, 2020, Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (the “Company”) successfully converted into Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (the “Trust”). Accordingly, references to historical results and transactions will reference the Company while forward looking statements will reference the Trust.



TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (“the “Company”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019:

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net income was approximately $3.5 million, a 49% increase over the $2.4 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was approximately $7.1 million, a 25% increase over the $5.6 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2018;

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, basic net income per share was approximately $0.51, a 41% increase over the $0.36 reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, basic net income per share was approximately $1.02, a 13% increase over the $0.90 reported for the year ended December 31, 2018;

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, AFFO was approximately $0.2 million, a significant improvement over the $0.08 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, AFFO was approximately $1.7 million, a 110% improvement over the $0.8 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2018; and

$9.39 Net Asset Value (“ NAV ”) per Share, a 4% improvement over the $9.07 NAV per Share as reported at September 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Net Income $ 3,514,541 $ 2,353,158 $ 7,055,862 $ 5,629,358 FFO $ 8,612 $ (279,960 ) $ 1,394,335 $ 345,503 AFFO $ 202,343 $ 79,409 $ 1,731,910 $ 824,978 Dividends $ 409,183 $ 390,167 $ 1,636,731 $ 1,424,207 Basic Net Income Per Share $ 0.51 $ 0.36 $ 1.02 $ 0.90 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.48 $ 0.30 $ 1.02 $ 0.71 FFO Per Share $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.05 AFFO Per Share $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.25 $ 0.12 Dividends Per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.23

+108% increase in AFFO Per Share: Through the impact of accretive investments, the Company realized a +108% year over year AFFO increase to $0.25/share, thereby providing the second full year of positive AFFO for each and every quarter.

Through the impact of accretive investments, the Company realized a +108% year over year AFFO increase to $0.25/share, thereby providing the second full year of positive AFFO for each and every quarter. +95% increase in Income from Equity Accounted and Preferred Investments: As a result of accretive investments and overall portfolio performance, the Company realized a 95% increase in it’s income from equity accounted and preferred investments (excluding fair market value adjustments);

As a result of accretive investments and overall portfolio performance, the Company realized a 95% increase in it’s income from equity accounted and preferred investments (excluding fair market value adjustments); 8% Increased Valuation in Wholly Owned Portfolio: Through increased rents and capitalization rate compression, the Company realized +8% increased value in its wholly owned portfolio;

Through increased rents and capitalization rate compression, the Company realized +8% increased value in its wholly owned portfolio; Increased NAV by a +10.5% CAGR to $9.39 Per Share: Since Q3/2017, the Company has increased NAV from $7.85 per Share to $9.39 per Share for a +10.5% Compounded Annual Growth Rate (“ CAGR ”) through a combination of accretive investments, debt reduction, new capital and other value-creation initiatives that have ultimately generated higher earnings for the Company;

Since Q3/2017, the Company has increased NAV from $7.85 per Share to $9.39 per Share for a +10.5% Compounded Annual Growth Rate (“ ”) through a combination of accretive investments, debt reduction, new capital and other value-creation initiatives that have ultimately generated higher earnings for the Company; Invested $10.2 Million to acquire $60.2 Million in Real Estate: During 2019 and early 2020, the Company closed on three equity accounted and preferred investments comprised of 497 units located in West Hartford, Connecticut; Canton, Georgia; and Houston, Texas. The total purchase price for these investments were approximately $60.2 million. The Company contributed $6.2 million of preferred equity, yielding a weighted average interest rate of 8.5% and $4.0 million of common equity representing a 50% ownership interest in each of the following investments: $13.0 Million Hartford, CT Acquisition: On April 4, 2019, the Company closed an equity accounted and preferred investment to acquire a 109 unit multi-family residential portfolio comprised of two buildings located in Hartford, CT (the “Hartford Portfolio” ). The purchase price of the Hartford Portfolio was $13.0 million (including transaction costs). The acquisition was financed with a $10.0 million, 4.81% first mortgage due April 3, 2039 and $3.0 million of equity. The Company contributed $0.6 million (100% ownership) of preferred equity yielding 8% and $1.2 million of common equity, representing a 50% ownership stake in the investment; $19.3 Million Canton, GA Acquisition: On September 27, 2019, the Company closed an equity accounted and preferred investment to acquire a 138 unit multi-family residential building located in Canton, GA (the “Canton Acquisition” ). The purchase price for 100% of the Canton Acquisition was $19.3 million (including transaction costs). The Canton Acquisition was financed, in part with a $14.0 million, 4.0% first mortgage due on September 26, 2029. The Company contributed $2.1 million (100% ownership) of preferred equity yielding 8% and $1.6 million of common equity representing a 50% ownership stake in the investment; and $27.9 Million Houston, TX Acquisition: On January 31, 2020, the Trust closed an equity accounted and preferred investment to acquire the Woodglen Village, a 250-unit multi-family residential portfolio located in Houston, TX (the “Woodglen Acquisition” ). The purchase price for 100% of the Woodglen Acquisition was $27.9 million (including transaction costs). The Woodglen Acquisition was financed, in part with a $22.1 million, 4.6% first mortgage due on January 30, 2024. The Trust contributed $3.5 million (100% ownership) of preferred equity yielding 9% and $1.2 million of common equity representing a 50% ownership stake in the investment.

During 2019 and early 2020, the Company closed on three equity accounted and preferred investments comprised of 497 units located in West Hartford, Connecticut; Canton, Georgia; and Houston, Texas. The total purchase price for these investments were approximately $60.2 million. The Company contributed $6.2 million of preferred equity, yielding a weighted average interest rate of 8.5% and $4.0 million of common equity representing a 50% ownership interest in each of the following investments: $3.0 Million Preferred Capital Investment: On November 15, 2019, the Company closed on a participation of $3.0 million in a $10.0 million preferred capital investment (the “Houston Preferred Capital”) for a portfolio of five apartment buildings located in Houston, Texas. The Houston Preferred Capital earns an interest rate of 12% per annum during its initial term of two years, following which if the term is extended, at an interest rate of 18% per annum;

On November 15, 2019, the Company closed on a participation of $3.0 million in a $10.0 million preferred capital investment (the “Houston Preferred Capital”) for a portfolio of five apartment buildings located in Houston, Texas. The Houston Preferred Capital earns an interest rate of 12% per annum during its initial term of two years, following which if the term is extended, at an interest rate of 18% per annum; CAD $19.4 Million Convertible Debenture Financing: On August 8, 2019 and August 13, 2019, the Company closed a total of CAD $19.4 million, 6.25% convertible unsecured unsubordinated debenture (the “Convertible Debenture” ) offering. The Convertible Debenture has a term to maturity of seven years and is due on June 30, 2026. The Convertible Debenture can be converted into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $12.60 per common share at any time prior to June 30, 2026. Each Convertible Debenture Unit also includes 79 common share purchase warrants of the Company. The warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of CAD$12.60 per share for a period of two years due on August 7, 2021;

On August 8, 2019 and August 13, 2019, the Company closed a total of CAD $19.4 million, 6.25% convertible unsecured unsubordinated debenture (the ) offering. The Convertible Debenture has a term to maturity of seven years and is due on June 30, 2026. The Convertible Debenture can be converted into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $12.60 per common share at any time prior to June 30, 2026. Each Convertible Debenture Unit also includes 79 common share purchase warrants of the Company. The warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of CAD$12.60 per share for a period of two years due on August 7, 2021; $12.8 Million Equity Offering Financing: On March 13, 2020, the Trust closed a marketed offering of 1,590,000 Trust Units at a price of $8.20 (CAD $10.90 per unit based on the Bank of Canada daily noon rate of exchange of $1.3745). The Trust raised total gross proceeds of $12.8 million;

On March 13, 2020, the Trust closed a marketed offering of 1,590,000 Trust Units at a price of $8.20 (CAD $10.90 per unit based on the Bank of Canada daily noon rate of exchange of $1.3745). The Trust raised total gross proceeds of $12.8 million; 100% of Atlanta Homes Sold: The Company has sold all 120 homes located in Atlanta, with gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million;

The Company has sold all 120 homes located in Atlanta, with gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million; Successful Conversion into Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT): On January 8, 2020, the Company completed its plan of arrangement to convert into a Real Estate Investment Trust and commenced under Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (the “Trust”). The units of the Trust began trading on TSXV on January 8, 2020, under symbols FCA.U and FCA.UN. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each outstanding common share of the Company was exchanged for one unit of the Trust.

On January 8, 2020, the Company completed its plan of arrangement to convert into a Real Estate Investment Trust and commenced under Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (the “Trust”). The units of the Trust began trading on TSXV on January 8, 2020, under symbols FCA.U and FCA.UN. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each outstanding common share of the Company was exchanged for one unit of the Trust. New Independent Trustee: On February 12, 2020, the Trust announced the appointment of Ms. Valentina Kalyk to the Board of Trustees. Ms. Kalyk brings over 20 years of capital markets experience. Until her recent retirement, she spent 15 years with Canaccord Genuity where she was a Managing Director and senior member of the institutional equity sales team, with a dedicated focus to REIT’s; and

On February 12, 2020, the Trust announced the appointment of Ms. Valentina Kalyk to the Board of Trustees. Ms. Kalyk brings over 20 years of capital markets experience. Until her recent retirement, she spent 15 years with Canaccord Genuity where she was a Managing Director and senior member of the institutional equity sales team, with a dedicated focus to REIT’s; and Distributions: On February 14, 2020, the Trust, declared and approved quarterly distributions of $0.059 per unit for unitholders on record as of March 31, 2020 payable on or about April 15, 2020.

For the complete financial statements including Management’s Discussion & Analysis, please visit www.sedar.com or the Company’s website at www.firmcapital.com

Effective January 8, 2020, Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (the "Company") successfully converted into Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (the "Trust"). Accordingly, references to historical results and transactions will reference the Company while forward looking statements will reference the Trust.

