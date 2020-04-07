Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems welcomed Canada’s $82 billion aid package but says more work rests ahead



OTTAWA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 6th, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada promised that all Canadians who have been impacted by COVID-19 will receive financial help.

Trudeau said, “No one should wonder how they’ll weather this storm without support.” He added, “Don’t forget that you are shaping our future today.”

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems welcomed Canada’s $82 billion aid package. Ahmadzai says, “Trudeau has full knowledge about the much-needed work that remains in order to help everyone.”

Currently, start-up businesses and students who have little or no income to report are not eligible for the financial relief announced by the Prime Minister.

Ahmadzai concludes, “We trust that Trudeau will help everyone by expanding the relief plan during the upcoming days and weeks.”

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has stopped the ventilators and masks to cross the border into Canada and Trudeau now expects to receive help from China in this endeavour.

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford also said the 40 percent of the shipment goods from China should be distributed in Ontario. The Premier of Ontario also expects to work with Health Canada so that businesses start creating the much-needed health items in the province.

Today, there are over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases in the world and Canada has more than 16,000 confirmed cases.

Ahmadzai has held townhall meetings with political leaders in Canada including Minister Navdeep Bains and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown about the aid package.

