PRESS RELEASE : REGULATED INFORMATION

7 April 2020, 07:00 CEST



Invitation to the Annual and

Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings

Mechelen, Belgium, 7 April 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights, holders of convertible bonds, directors and statutory auditor to its annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings that will be held on Friday 8 May 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CEST, at the offices of the Company at Generaal de Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is currently envisaged that the measures imposed by the Belgian government to deal with this pandemic, such as the ban on gathering and the obligation to guarantee a distance of 1.5 meters between each person, may still be in effect as of 8 May 2020, date of the Company's annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings. These measures are in the interest of the health of individual securities holders, as well as of the employees of the Company and others who are responsible for organizing the shareholders' meetings. It can also not be excluded that the Belgian government will impose additional measures.

As a result, the Company advises its securities holders not to attend the annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings in person. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights by voting by letter or by written proxy to the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions with respect to the agenda items of the shareholders 'meetings in writing before the shareholders' meetings. More information about voting by letter or by written proxy and exercising your right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice of the annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings. We will monitor the situation closely and will disclose all relevant information and measures that have an impact on the shareholders' meetings on the Biocartis website . Depending on the situation and the possibilities provided for by the applicable legislation, the Company reserves the right to take additional measures. The Board of Directors would like to thank the securities holders for their understanding and cooperation.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders’ meetings, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfill the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the Company’s website .

--- END ---

More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology. This represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com . Follow us on Twitter : @Biocartis.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.