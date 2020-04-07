Press release
April 7, 2020
Edenred, a responsible group taking action alongside people at work amid the Covid-19 epidemic
Edenred is taking action to support its teams, its partner merchants, its clients and their employee users through the unprecedented health and economic crisis arising from the Covid-19 epidemic.
Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: “I’d first like to express my deepest gratitude to Edenred’s teams, who have shown extraordinary commitment since the start of the crisis. Every day, around the world, they are putting all of their energy and agility into ensuring business continuity for their clients. Innovative solutions adapted to new needs emerging from the crisis have also been developed in record time thanks to our digital expertise. In addition to the many relief initiatives implemented by the Edenred community, we are today announcing the establishment of a special fund, “More than Ever”, intended primarily to assist our most vulnerable employees and to support our partner restaurant owners, who have been hard hit by stay-at-home orders. Now, more than ever, Edenred is committed to being the companion for people at work and supporting them through these tough times.”
Agile, community-minded teams working hard
As its teams work hard to ensure seamless business continuity, Edenred, in collaboration with the public authorities and NGOs, is leveraging its agility and innovation capabilities to swiftly design specific digital solutions to help communities feeling the strain of the crisis. For example:
At the same time, employees from various Edenred subsidiaries have spontaneously come forward to support local communities through a number of relief initiatives, including the following:
“More than Ever” fund established to support Edenred’s ecosystem through the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic
Edenred has pledged to commit up to €15 million to establish the “More than Ever” fund, whose purpose is to mitigate the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic on its ecosystem. In particular, the fund will:
20% decrease in the dividend for 2019
Edenred enjoys a balanced debt profile, with a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.9 at end-2019 and no major repayment obligations until 2024. The Group also has a €750 million undrawn syndicated credit facility maturing in 2025.
The Group could therefore honor the dividend announced on February 26, 2020 in full, while maintaining enough cash to navigate through the current situation and continue to implement the Next Frontier strategic plan for 2019 to 2022.
At a special meeting on April 6, 2020, Edenred’s Board of Directors decided, however, to decrease the proposed dividend for 2019 to €0.70 per share, representing a 20% reduction compared with the amount initially announced. This decision will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Combined General Meeting on May 7, 2020, which will be held behind closed doors. The dividend payment options remain unchanged1.
Reduction in management’s and directors’ compensation to be paid in 2020
Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, will forgo 25% of his compensation to be paid in 2020, as per the conditions laid out by French business association AFEP in its recommendations of March 29, 2020. A corresponding amount will be donated to the “More than Ever” fund. Similarly, the members of the Group’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors have voluntarily decided to donate part of their compensation to the fund.
Combined General Meeting to be held behind closed doors on May 7, 2020
In accordance with the emergency legal and regulatory measures adopted to slow the spread of the virus, Edenred’s Combined General Meeting, taking place at 10:00 am on May 7, 2020 at Edenred’s headquarters, will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, with no shareholders physically in attendance.
The Meeting will be broadcast with a delay on Edenred’s website (www.edenred.com, Investors/Shareholders section, then Annual General Meeting).
In light of this situation, the following shall apply:
Detailed information on how to take part remotely prior to the Meeting can notably be found in the notice of meeting published in the French legal gazette (BALO) on April 1, 2020. Given that circumstances may change in line with public health, legal and regulatory requirements, shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the section dedicated to the General Meeting on Edenred’s website (https://www.edenred.com/en/investors-shareholders/about-agm).
▬▬
Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.
In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.
For more information: www.edenred.com
The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.
Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
▬▬
CONTACTS
| Communications Department
Marie-Laurence Bouchon
+33 (0)1 86 67 20 08
marie-laurence.bouchon@edenred.com
Media Relations
Matthieu Santalucia
+33 (0)1 86 67 22 63
matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com
| Investor Relations
Solène Zammito
+33 (0)1 86 67 23 13
solene.zammito@edenred.com
Loïc Da Silva
+33 (0)1 86 67 20 67
loic.dasilva@edenred.com
1 Shareholders will have the option to receive the dividend 100% in cash or 100% in shares, with a 10% discount.
Attachment
EDENRED
Malakoff Cedex, FRANCE
2020 04 07 - Edenred AGM and dividendFILE URL | Copy the link below
EDENRED LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: