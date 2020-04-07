ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 APRIL 2020 at 8.45 EEST



79,971 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 79,971 A shares have been converted into 79,971 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 7 April 2020.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the conversion, consists of 36,027,269 A shares and 105,230,559 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 825,775,939.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 010 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.