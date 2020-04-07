Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 7, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that together with its local brands, it has deployed more than €170 million on COVID-19 relief and support efforts so far. These efforts range from health and safety measures for associates and customers, to enhanced benefits for frontline associates, to charitable donations to support local communities.
“In this time of acute need we see people coming together across all our communities to help each other through this pandemic,” said Frans Muller, Ahold Delhaize President and CEO. “Ahold Delhaize and all our local brands in the U.S., Europe, and Indonesia are taking substantial measures to ensure the safety of both associates and customers in response to the significant challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighting this requires everyone’s support and I am pleased with our efforts to date.”
Muller continued, “I want to recognize the resilience and courage demonstrated by all the medical and emergency professionals working on the front line. Our own sector has also proven to be vital at this time – supported by associates across all our brands, in our supply chains, and at our support offices. Their determined efforts and the care and teamwork they exhibit every day fill me with pride. I am both impressed and humbled by their actions in this time of great need. Finally, I am grateful to customers in all the communities we serve for respecting social distancing guidelines and local health regulations that help protect not only themselves but our associates as well.”
Fighting COVID-19 is requiring all these efforts and more, including the following actions already taken:
