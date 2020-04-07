Silmäasema Financial Statements, Report by the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Statement 2019 published

7 April 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Silmäasema Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2019 have been published. The publication is attached to this release and available on the company’s website at https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations .

Silmäasema’s Corporate Governance Statement 2019, including Remuneration Statement, has been published. It is attached to this release and available on the company’s website at https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/corporate-governance .

Niina Streng, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 322 5195





Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs approximately 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 131.1 million in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 21.5 million.

