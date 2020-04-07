



Brussels, Belgium and Oslo, Norway – 6 April 2020

Reference is made to previous announcements regarding AKKA Technologies SE's ("AKKA", the "Offeror") mandatory offer for all shares in Data Respons ASA ("Data Respons") not owned by AKKA, against a settlement in cash of NOK 48.00 per share (the "Offer") as described in the offer document dated 6 March 2020 (the "Offer Document").

Upon expiry of the acceptance period at 16:30 CET today, 6 April 2020, and based on a preliminary review, the Offeror has received acceptances under the Offer which, together with shares already owned by the Offeror, in total amounts to 74,880,729 shares, representing in total 99.17% of the shares in Data Respons. Please note that the calculation of the number of shares tendered in the Offer is preliminary and remains subject to potential adjustments through a verification process currently being undertaken by the receiving agent for the Offer. The final result of the Offer will be announced once confirmed by the receiving agent. Such announcement is currently expected in the morning Tuesday 14 April 2020.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as financial adviser to the Offeror and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as domestic financial advisor and receiving agent. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the Norwegian legal adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Offer.

The Offer Document contains further details regarding the Offer, and the Data Respons shareholders are advised to review the Offer Document in detail. The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and the Offer is not made in any jurisdiction where the making of the Offer would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. The Offeror assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This announcement does not in itself constitute an offer. The Offer is made in the Offer Document and can only be accepted pursuant to the terms of such document.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.). With approximately 21,000 technology-passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

