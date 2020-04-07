Municipality Finance Plc

Stock exchange release

7 April 2020 at 9:00 am (EET)

FIN-FSA removes the systemic risk buffer requirement set on Municipality Finance; other capital requirements remain unchanged

On 6 April 2020, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has decided to remove the systemic risk buffer requirement set on Municipality Finance (MuniFin). The buffer covered by common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) was previously 1.5%. The FIN-FSA did not change other capital requirements set on MuniFin. The change lowers MuniFin’s capital requirement by 1.0 percentage point, since the systemic risk buffer and MuniFin’s 0.5 percentage point O-SII buffer requirement are overlapping capital requirements. After the change, MuniFin’s minimum capital requirement including the Pillar II requirement set by supervisor is 10.5% for CET1 capital adequacy and 14.0% for the tier 1 and overall capital adequacy.

In general, MuniFin sees the easing of the systemic risk buffer requirements an appropriate reaction from the banking authorities to the effects of the corona pandemic. At the end of 2019, MuniFin’s CET1 capital adequacy was 83.1% and the tier 1 and overall capital adequacy were 107.9%. The company has clearly met all capital requirements previously set on it. In its capital and liquidity management the company has been prepared for sudden shocks in the economy and the society and is therefore able to meet its customer demand also in the current situation.

The decision of the FIN-FSA enters into force immediately. Similarly, the FIN-FSA has updated capital requirements applicable to all significant credit institutions in Finland. The aim of these updates is to mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the stability of financial markets and on credit institutions’ ability to finance the economy.

