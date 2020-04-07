Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 7 April 2020 at 09:00





Digitalist Group Plc (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) has completed the co-operation negotiations concerning all of the group’s employees. A release regarding the commencement of the co-operation negotiations was published on 17 March 2020.

As a result of the negotiations, the personnel of Digitalist Group will be laid off in Finland for a maximum of 90 days. The lay-offs will carried out in stages and be part and/or full time so that the delivery of client projects is ensured. In addition, the employment contracts of a maximum of 9 employees will be terminated in Finland and an estimated maximum total of 22 in the foreign subsidiaries of the Company. Digitalist Group has also decided to close down its office in the United States.

The Company estimates that it will achieve annual savings of an estimated EUR 2.3 million through reorganisation and rationalisation measures concerning the organization.

