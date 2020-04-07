Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 April 2020 at 09:15
Digitalist Group Plc (“Company”) has resolved to postpone the publication of Business Review for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2020. The Company’s Q1/2020 Business Review was initially to be published on 24 April 2020. The new publication date is 29 May 2020.
