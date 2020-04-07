﻿





The Board of Directors of MSAB (publ) has decided to change its proposal to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 regarding dividends to shareholders in MSAB (publ) for 2019. An earlier proposal, communicated in the year-end report for 2019, was for the distribution of a dividend in the amount of SEK 0.10 per share. The new proposal is that no dividend should be distributed for 2019.



According to MSAB’s Chairman, Henrik Tjernberg, “MSAB’s financial position is strong but due to the current situation with the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding future cash flow, the Board chooses instead to propose to the AGM that maximum liquidity should be retained within the Company.”



MSAB’s AGM will be held 13 May, 2020 at 18.00. The official Notice of the AGM will go out on 13 April, 2020. Because of COVID-19 (the Corona virus), MSAB is prioritising health and safety, and has thus decided to hold the AGM on Company premises, Hornsbruksgatan 28 in Stockholm rather than as earlier planned at Spårvägshallarna in Stockholm, and to keep the meeting as brief as possible. No food will be served. The demonstration and display of the Company’s products normally given in conjunction with the AGM are cancelled. The CEO’s presentation will be filmed separately and published on the Company’s website. Questions for Company management can be sent to info@msab.com. To the extent possible, questions will be addressed in the CEO’s presentation on the website. Against the backdrop of recommendations issued by Swedish authorities, all shareholders are encouraged to consider utilising the possibility of voting by mail via a form which will be available on the Company’s website ( www.msab.com ) rather than physically attending the AGM. The Board has chosen to apply the temporary regulations which come into effect as of 15 April, 2020.

Questions should be addressed to:

Board Chairman Henrik Tjernberg

Tel. +46 8 739 0270

Email: henrik.tjernberg@msab.com

MSAB in brief

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analysing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly from mobile phones. The Company has its own sales offices and sales representatives in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Russia, and together with a number of distributors, covers most of the world. The proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in more than 100 countries. These products are complemented by a wide range of training courses with the possibility of becoming certified in a forensically sound methodology. Customers are primarily law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

Attachment