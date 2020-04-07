AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid (hereafter, the Company) hereby informs that on 7th of April 2020 the Board has elected Nemunas Biknius as Chief Executive Officer of Amber Grid. Until now N. Biknius has been taking the position of an acting CEO of the Company.

More information: Laura Šebekienė,

Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt



