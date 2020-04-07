Telenor Group is stepping up its contribution to societies with several initiatives to help health authorities, business and individuals to fight the effects of the Coronavirus.

“Our social responsibility goes beyond securing network connectivity”, says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO, Telenor Group.





Telenor is committed to connecting societies to what matter most, and in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, this has never been more important. The world is now experiencing the complete upheaval of daily life were societies are navigating new ways of educating children, running businesses, maintaining critical societal functions, all while trying to ensure the health and welfare of those affected.

As a global telecom operator, Telenor Group also recognises an increase in voice and data traffic, higher demands for telecom services and considerable pressure on the networks. Therefore, Telenor is now stepping up its contribution to societies in their struggle to fight the effects of the Coronavirus.

Telenor Group has now decided on four initiatives to elevate this contribution:

Continue its significant investments in secure and reliable networks, and offer added network coverage where needed. This year we have committed to invest 15 percent of our revenues in networks and infrastructure

Offer anonymous mobility data on movements in the population for health authorities, to help them predict and prevent the spread of the virus

Encourage collaboration to secure children’s access to internet and education

Make selected online learning programmes and online security resources available for people and businesses

The initiatives comes in addition to a range of different actions taken to contribute locally in all our 9 markets in Asia and the Nordics.

«As the pandemic spreads, it’s now crucial having reliable network and services running. Everyone at Telenor takes this responsibility very seriously, and we are committed to keep societies and the world connected. However, our social responsibility also goes beyond this. We offer anonymous mobility data to help health authorities predict and prevent the spread of the virus, and we will now look into how we can contribute this way in all our markets,” says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO, Telenor Group.

He adds, “Telenor will now also step up on other initiatives such as give groups of people currently out of work access to online education and offer business online security resources. At these times, we all need to work together and Telenor are ready to contribute where we can.”

