The global next-generation biomanufacturing market was valued at $14.80 billion in 2018. With increasing commercialization of biopharmaceuticals and the addition of more products in the development pipeline, biopharmaceutical companies are looking forward to adopting novel biomanufacturing strategies with an increased focus on balancing innovation in process design, performance, and efficiency with speed and cost. The need for advanced biomanufacturing practices in order to meet the demand of the growing patient population has paved the way for the development of next-generation biomanufacturing products.



Next-generation biomanufacturing products are designed to provide seamless services that are superior in terms of both quality and efficiency as compared to first-generation products. Increased funding from private investors and the government for the development of next-generation biomanufacturing facilities promoting rapid technological advancement in biomanufacturing products is one of the most prominent factors driving the growth of the next-generation biomanufacturing market. One of the major trends of the next-generation biomanufacturing market is the shifting focus toward the adoption of single-use products, such as single-use bioreactors and single-use biocontainers. This is mainly attributed to the huge number of benefits associated with single-use products, with regard to cost savings, reduced risk of product contamination, and increased flexibility in multi-product facilities. With more companies entering the next-generation biomanufacturing market through product innovations, several novel next-generation biomanufacturing products are expected to come up, actively driving the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



This report provides an in-depth study of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and an estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029. The scope of this report is focused on the different products, workflow, application areas, end users associated with the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, as well as the country-wise analysis.



