Selbyville, Delaware, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In wake of the coronavirus scare, the global ventilators market has witnessed a massive surge in revenue scale recording a remuneration of USD 11.70 billion in 2020, at a growth rate of 150.1% from USD 4.68 billion in 2019. Moreover, it has been predicted that the ventilators market size would surpass USD 5.20 billion, with a CAGR of -12.64% over 2020-2026. Burgeoning demands from the healthcare sector owing to the increasing number of covid-19 cases have stimulated the product adoption globally.

According to WHO estimates, over more than 1 million people have been diagnosed corona positive till date, the impact of which is already being felt by the ventilators market worldwide. The outbreak of this pandemic is likely to have a huge impact on the global economy by creating market and supply chain disruption, affecting production and demand, and financial impact on firms and financial markets. It has also overtly affected the tourism, food and beverage, hospitality, and various other industries in terms of market size.

Ventilators play an imminent role in the treatment of patients with respiratory failure. Covid-19, considered to be an infectious disease majorly affecting the respiratory system of an individual, demands use of ventilators across various healthcare systems. Ventilators are capable of sending nearly 21% to 100% of oxygen containing gases into the lungs of an individual suffering from abnormal respiratory functioning, thereby constantly carrying out gas exchange to support the patient improve sate of hypoxia and carbon dioxide retention. However, the rise in covid-19 cases globally, has generated an acute shortage in the supply of ventilators, resulting in a disproportionate demand to supply ratio.

Ventilators have been segmented into two categories: invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators. Invasive ventilators carry the potential to support the respiration of human body or other animals when spontaneous respiration cannot meet the normal physiological needs and is applicable to all types of medical institutions, acute respiratory insufficiency or oxygenation dysfunction, respiratory support for cardiopulmonary cerebral resuscitation, and others.

The non-invasive ventilators are equipment used for ventilator treatment via nose mask or face mask. These are not only used in treatment of patients with acute or chronic respiratory failure, but also for various family applications for outpatients with comparatively stable conditions.

Based on the application spectrum, ventilators are bifurcated into home use and medical use ventilators. The outbreak of covid-19 has generated humongous demand for medical ventilators worldwide. As of March 30th, covid-19 was detected in over 638,928 cases (exclusive of China) where the count of deaths reached to 30,672.

The demand for these ventilators around ICU will continue to propel with increase in number of severe and critical patients, leading to an urgent need of import reserves. Besides, it has been anticipated that approximately 1.3 million new ICU beds are urgently needed overseas. Amongst these, the reserve demand for invasive ventilators is about 205,000 and that for non-invasive is 629,000, which needs to be imported in overseas market.

In terms of regional ventilators market analysis, the median production of ventilators across China has been projected to reach to nearly 202.8K units in 2020, compared to that of 14.7K units in 2019. However, considering the current balanced situation, the overall production is likely to fall back in 2021 with the production value being 48.8K units, at a CAGR of -21.3 per cent through 2026.

Additionally, there stands a shortage of these medical equipment in overseas market where urgent orders are difficult to meet clinical needs due to ongoing lockdown and production halt in various regions of the world. The epidemic in Europe is at its peak, nearly, and medical resources are evidently in short supply. The EU disclosed on 25th March that the supply of ventilators throughout the region was only able to meet 10 per cent of demand.

This has urged the authorities of Italy and Spain to take a drastic step to no longer offer ventilator services for patients over 60 years of age and elderly over 65 years. Further, the American Academy of Critical Medicine puts forth an approximation that over 960,000 patients will need to be equipped with ventilators while the total demand gap might reach to 1281K units.

Countries have been striving to make efforts in the field of providing proper care and medical facilities to worst-hit pandemic zones. The EU, for instance, has decided to set up ‘Save Europe’ medical equipment reserve. In addition to this, the United States has also rolled out national newspaper and defense production act, approving various carmakers to manufacture respirators, in the lieu of current situation.

The worldwide ventilators industry is segmented on the basis of types, applications, regional spectrum, and competitive analysis.

Ventilators Market Type Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Positive Pressure Mechanical Ventilators

Negative Pressure Mechanical Ventilators

Ventilators Market Application Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Infancy

Anesthesia Management

Emergency Treatment

Others

Ventilators Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

North America

U.S.

Canada

Ventilators Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Million)

Medtronic

BD

Philips Healthcare

Hamilton Medical

Smiths Medical

Carl Reiner

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Mindray Medical International

ResMed

Teleflex

DEMCON

Maquet

Others

Related Report:

1.Global Face Mask Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

Face Mask Market size exceed US$ 3.14 billion by 2026; as per a new research report. The total production of masks will be estimated to 10.1 billion in China in 2020, compared with 5.0 billion in 2019. The production is expected to grow by 153.1% in 2020. With the control of the epidemic situation, the demand for masks will decline, and the excess mask production capacity will face greater adjustment. The overall production will fall back in 2021.

A face mask is a loose-fitting, disposable device that creates a physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment. Facemasks are not to be shared and may be labeled as surgical, isolation, dental or medical procedure masks. They may come with or without a face shield.

2.Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Research Report 2020

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is valued expected to reach US$ 62150 million by 2026; as per a new research report. Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others.

