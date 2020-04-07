Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025.
This report provides a deep insight into the global paper packaging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The growing retail and e-commerce industries, along with the growing demand for environment-friendly packaging products, currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rapid increase in the number of online shopping platforms, the requirement for secondary and tertiary paper packaging products has escalated significantly.
Furthermore, increasing consciousness among consumers regarding sustainable packaging and the implementation of favourable government policies are providing a boost to the market growth. Governments of various developed and emerging nations are promoting the usage of paper-based products as an alternative to plastic for minimizing pollution and toxin levels in the environment.
Additionally, the rapidly growing food and beverages industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Food manufacturing organizations are adopting food-grade paper packaging products to retain the nutrient content and maintain the quality of the food contents. Other factors, including various product innovations to enhance the efficiency of the product and to produce visually appealing variants are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Paper Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Corrugated Boxes
6.2 Folding Boxes and Cases
6.3 Liquid Paperboard Cartons
6.4 Paper Bags and Sacks
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Grade
7.1 Solid Bleached
7.2 Coated Recycled
7.3 Uncoated Recycled
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Packaging Level
8.1 Primary Packaging
8.2 Secondary Packaging
8.3 Tertiary Packaging
9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Food
9.2 Beverage
9.3 Personal Care and Home Care
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Paper Mills
12.3 Paper Packaging Products Manufacturers
12.4 Distributors/Retailers
12.5 End-Use Industries
12.6 Waste Management Companies
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amcor
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 DS Smith
15.3.3 Evergreen Group
15.3.4 Holmen
15.3.5 Hood Packaging Corporation
15.3.6 Huhtamki
15.3.7 International Paper Company
15.3.8 Kapstone LLC
15.3.9 Mayr-Melnhof
15.3.10 Mondi Group
15.3.11 Pratt Industries
15.3.12 WestRock Inc.
