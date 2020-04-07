SAN MATEO, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amava , a platform that increases social engagement by connecting a new generation of active retirees and empty nesters with flexible jobs, volunteer gigs and unique experiences, offers several tips from its experts and members to help anyone feeling isolated during this time of physical separation due to Coronavirus.



A recent poll conducted by Amava revealed that over 78% of respondents have used video technology (like FaceTime, Skype or Zoom) to stay socially connected during this time, with 49% doing so on a frequent basis. An additional 13% have not used video technology but are eager to try it out. Here are some tech-enabled suggestions for staying connected from Amava:



Make dates to have actual conversations online beyond emailing and texting. Keep real-time conversations happening where you can see people and interact with them. Set up virtual happy hours, book clubs or cooking classes.

Been eyeing online course offerings? Try one! Many have video interactivity and chat rooms to facilitate discussions.

If you have any training or know-how, use video, document sharing and email technology to tutor students.

Organize virtual storytimes to read to kids - give those parents a break! Speaking of which, Amava Partner Tinkergarten has come up with a new Program, Tinkergarten at Home , with weekly DIY at-home curriculum (for 6-month-olds all the way up to 8-year olds), an active Facebook group with sharing from leaders and families and a weekly livecast as well.

, with weekly DIY at-home curriculum (for 6-month-olds all the way up to 8-year olds), an active Facebook group with sharing from leaders and families and a weekly livecast as well. Start a virtual task force and take action to support local nurses, doctors and other frontline, essential workers. For example, sew masks for VA hospitals .

. Call local nursing homes and set up video calls with residents who aren’t getting visitors.

Amava members from all over the country have also shared personal stories and creative suggestions with other members around the topic of social engagement:

My husband is playing flute-o-grams for anyone who needs peace through music. If you’re interested, reach out.

A friend and I made plans to help each other, in each other’s gardens (when the rain stops). We can stay away from each other, by working in opposite areas of the yard, but still share time together.

Do a FaceTime tea party with your children and their friends.

Make kindness rocks and pass them around the neighborhood on steps outside the doors.

I decided to make a big pot of healthy soup weekly for the elderly shut-in of our church’s congregation. Now, I’ll be delivering those sanitized containers on doorsteps instead of personally visiting. Our social connections are by phone.

One thing we can all do is make sure we reach out to our own family as well as at least two neighbors a couple times each week. It takes a village…

I’ve been cooking for people and just checking in to hear them. They all need to vent and someone to listen.

“Research shows that social isolation and loneliness can have a variety of negative impacts on health, from making you more susceptible to colds and developing heart disease to lowering cognitive function, so getting a daily dose of connection remains an important priority even during a health crisis,” said Mark Silverman, CEO of Amava. “At Amava, social engagement is the cornerstone of everything we do, so during the current Coronavirus crisis, we are focused on helping people stay connected even when physical closeness is not possible.”

