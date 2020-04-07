SAN MATEO, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amava, a platform that increases social engagement by connecting a new generation of active retirees and empty nesters with flexible jobs, volunteer gigs and unique experiences, offers several tips from its experts and members to help anyone feeling isolated during this time of physical separation due to Coronavirus.
A recent poll conducted by Amava revealed that over 78% of respondents have used video technology (like FaceTime, Skype or Zoom) to stay socially connected during this time, with 49% doing so on a frequent basis. An additional 13% have not used video technology but are eager to try it out. Here are some tech-enabled suggestions for staying connected from Amava:
Amava members from all over the country have also shared personal stories and creative suggestions with other members around the topic of social engagement:
“Research shows that social isolation and loneliness can have a variety of negative impacts on health, from making you more susceptible to colds and developing heart disease to lowering cognitive function, so getting a daily dose of connection remains an important priority even during a health crisis,” said Mark Silverman, CEO of Amava. “At Amava, social engagement is the cornerstone of everything we do, so during the current Coronavirus crisis, we are focused on helping people stay connected even when physical closeness is not possible.”
