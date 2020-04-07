Numi's new award-winning plant-based tea wrappers are commercially compostable. 10 years in the making, the new plant based wrappers were developed in collaboration with OSC2 Packaging Collaborative, which was co-founded by Numi CEO Ahmed Rahim.

From a pool of over 1,000 nominations, Numi’s new plant-based tea wrappers were selected as a NEXTY Finalist for exemplifying innovation, inspiration and integrity in packaging.

Selected by New Hope Network editors, NEXTY Gold Awards honor legacy brands that have demonstrated over time that every element of their businesses exemplify the NEXTY criteria of innovation, integrity, inspiration, and impact. Winners of the 2020 NEXTY Gold Award included Numi Organic Tea and Organic Valley.

Numi’s founders, Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, were honored with the National Co+op Grocers Climate Collaborative Awards’ Outstanding Influencer Award for their longstanding commitment to deep climate work, and for setting social impact standards that have become a requisite throughout the food and beverage industry.

OAKLAND, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its celebration of Earth Day, Numi Organic Tea , an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade Certified™ teas, has announced its commitment to go carbon neutral by 2023. Numi will use a combination of emissions reductions and offsets to achieve net zero carbon in the next three years. To learn more about the Company’s climate action plan, visit Numi’s blog .



In addition to this ambitious pledge, which reflects Numi’s 20-year commitment to creating positive impact for the planet, the company is showcasing a variety of innovations, including its new award-winning plant-based tea wrappers, and industry honors that demonstrate its legacy of climate leadership.

“Numi has led the way in environmental and social responsibility since our founding 20 years ago,” said Ahmed Rahim, CEO and Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea. “In order to reverse the current climate crisis, we need to take quick and dramatic action to reduce global greenhouse emissions. Numi is stepping up to go carbon neutral by 2023, and we want to inspire the entire industry to join us so that we can make lasting change for future generations.”

“My brother Ahmed and I founded Numi with the goal of creating a business that could be a force for good,” noted Reem Hassani, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea. “We realize going carbon neutral by 2023 is an audacious goal, but we are committed to leading by example. In addition to calling on our peers to join us, we are asking our customers to vote with their dollars and support companies that commit to making a positive effort in tackling this existential threat.”

In just the past few weeks, Numi has been recognized for its climate leadership by leading organizations:

From a pool of over 1,000 nominations, Numi's new plant-based tea wrappers were selected as a NEXTY Finalist for exemplifying innovation, inspiration and integrity in packaging. The commercially compostable wrappers feature a thin, Non-GMO PLA layer made from renewable sugarcane and are made with FSC® certified paper, which guarantees no eco-toxicity when it breaks down. A project ten years in the making, the wrappers were developed in collaboration with OSC2 Packaging Collaborative, which was co-founded by Numi CEO Ahmed Rahim.

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade teas distributed in more than 50 countries. Still family-owned and headquartered in Oakland, California, Numi supports community development projects both locally and internationally that create lasting positive impacts for people and the Earth. To date, Numi has contributed more than $1 million in Fair Trade Premiums in its tea farming communities. Numi’s Fair Trade and Fair Labor commitments have helped sponsor schools, hospitals, community centers, road construction and other improvements for living standards. Through plant-based and sustainable packaging, carbon offsets, and regenerative organic agriculture, Numi strives to create lasting positive impact for the planet and each other.

