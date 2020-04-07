Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use bioprocessing market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9.4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.8 % during 2020-2025.



The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The single-use bioprocessing technology is commonly used in media preparation and shipping of biologics while manufacturing pharmaceuticals.



Furthermore, there is a growing preference for single-use products manufactured using high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites as they offer enhanced integral strength and aid in reducing the overall operational costs. It also ensures continuity in biomanufacturing, which is further providing a boost to the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, including the utilization of automation, big data and machine learning (ML) solutions in bioprocessing, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Such technological solutions aid in developing analytical models for predicting errors and improving accuracy during medical procedures.



Other factors, including significant developments in the healthcare sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cesco Bioengineering Company, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions In., GE Healthcare, Infors, Merck Millipore, Rentschler Biotechnologie, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, etc.



