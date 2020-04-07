Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-use bioprocessing market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9.4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.8 % during 2020-2025.
The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The single-use bioprocessing technology is commonly used in media preparation and shipping of biologics while manufacturing pharmaceuticals.
Furthermore, there is a growing preference for single-use products manufactured using high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites as they offer enhanced integral strength and aid in reducing the overall operational costs. It also ensures continuity in biomanufacturing, which is further providing a boost to the market growth.
Additionally, various technological advancements, including the utilization of automation, big data and machine learning (ML) solutions in bioprocessing, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Such technological solutions aid in developing analytical models for predicting errors and improving accuracy during medical procedures.
Other factors, including significant developments in the healthcare sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cesco Bioengineering Company, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions In., GE Healthcare, Infors, Merck Millipore, Rentschler Biotechnologie, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, etc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Media Bags and Containers
6.2 Filtration Assemblies
6.3 Single-Use Bioreactors
6.4 Disposable Mixers
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Filtration
7.2 Storage
7.3 Cell Culture
7.4 Mixing
7.5 Purification
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Upstream
8.2 Fermentation
8.3 Downstream
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
9.2 Life Science R&D
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Applikon Biotechnology
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Boehringer Ingelheim
15.3.3 Cesco Bioengineering Company
15.3.4 Corning Inc.
15.3.5 Danaher Corporation
15.3.6 Entegris
15.3.7 Eppendorf AG
15.3.8 Finesse Solutions Inc.
15.3.9 GE Healthcare
15.3.10 Infors
15.3.11 Merck Millipore
15.3.12 Rentschler Biotechnologie
15.3.13 Sartorius Stedim Biotech
15.3.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.15 3M Company
