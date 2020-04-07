Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recruitment Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global recruitment software market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
The increasing penetration rate of cloud-based platforms, along with the adoption of mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly adopting automated resume screening methods that use artificial intelligence (AI) to assess the level of skills and experience of the candidate.
The software also utilizes optical trackers and machine learning (ML) systems to identify market trends and patterns through transactional activities and analytical inputs. Furthermore, organizations are increasingly emphasizing on enhancing the candidate experience, along with improving their organizational efficiency, which is contributing to the widespread adoption of these systems across the globe.
Other factors, including the emergence of social recruiting trends, a growing need to replace traditional hiring methods to minimize paperwork, wastage of resources and costs, coupled with the increasing number of start-up companies, especially in the developing economies, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, ADP LLC, Ceridian HCM Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Halogen Software Inc., iCIMS, Kenexa Corporation (IBM), Lumesse, Oracle, PeopleAdmin, SAP, SumTotal Systems Inc., Zoho Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Recruitment Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
6.1 On-premises
6.2 SaaS Based
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Software
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Contact Management
7.1.2.2 Resume Management
7.1.2.3 Mobile Recruitment
7.1.2.4 Reporting and Analytics
7.1.2.5 Workflow Management
7.1.2.6 Others
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Professional
7.2.2.2 Managed
8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
8.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2 Large Enterprises
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Manufacturing
9.2 Healthcare
9.3 Hospitality
9.4 BFSI
9.5 Education
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Accenture PLC
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 ADP LLC
14.3.3 Ceridian HCM Inc.
14.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions
14.3.5 Halogen Software Inc.
14.3.6 iCIMS
14.3.7 Kenexa Corporation
14.3.8 Lumesse
14.3.9 Oracle
14.3.10 PeopleAdmin
14.3.11 SAP
14.3.12 SumTotal Systems Inc.
14.3.13 Zoho Corporation
