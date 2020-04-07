Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recruitment Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recruitment software market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



The increasing penetration rate of cloud-based platforms, along with the adoption of mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly adopting automated resume screening methods that use artificial intelligence (AI) to assess the level of skills and experience of the candidate.



The software also utilizes optical trackers and machine learning (ML) systems to identify market trends and patterns through transactional activities and analytical inputs. Furthermore, organizations are increasingly emphasizing on enhancing the candidate experience, along with improving their organizational efficiency, which is contributing to the widespread adoption of these systems across the globe.



Other factors, including the emergence of social recruiting trends, a growing need to replace traditional hiring methods to minimize paperwork, wastage of resources and costs, coupled with the increasing number of start-up companies, especially in the developing economies, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, ADP LLC, Ceridian HCM Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Halogen Software Inc., iCIMS, Kenexa Corporation (IBM), Lumesse, Oracle, PeopleAdmin, SAP, SumTotal Systems Inc., Zoho Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global recruitment software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global recruitment software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Recruitment Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 On-premises

6.2 SaaS Based



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Contact Management

7.1.2.2 Resume Management

7.1.2.3 Mobile Recruitment

7.1.2.4 Reporting and Analytics

7.1.2.5 Workflow Management

7.1.2.6 Others

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Professional

7.2.2.2 Managed



8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

8.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2 Large Enterprises



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Manufacturing

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Hospitality

9.4 BFSI

9.5 Education

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accenture PLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 ADP LLC

14.3.3 Ceridian HCM Inc.

14.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions

14.3.5 Halogen Software Inc.

14.3.6 iCIMS

14.3.7 Kenexa Corporation

14.3.8 Lumesse

14.3.9 Oracle

14.3.10 PeopleAdmin

14.3.11 SAP

14.3.12 SumTotal Systems Inc.

14.3.13 Zoho Corporation



