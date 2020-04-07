Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transformer oil market is currently witnessing growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.



One of the major factors driving the transformer oil market is the rising transmission and distribution of electricity across the globe. Owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, a rise in the consumption of electricity is being witnessed, particularly in emerging markets with a high population density, such as India and China. In line with this, governments in these countries are undertaking initiatives to provide an uninterrupted power supply and expanding the existing grid infrastructure, which in turn is influencing the market growth.



Moreover, increasing investments in the improvement of power grids in developed regions like Europe and North America also act as a major growth-inducing factor.



Although mineral-based transformer oil currently dominates the market, manufacturers are focusing on introducing safer and green products owing to the increasing environmental consciousness across the globe. For instance, bio-based transformer oils, which are produced using renewable raw materials such as vegetable oils, are gaining traction in the market due to their biodegradable and eco-friendly nature.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Apar Industries, Calumet Specialty Products, Cargill, Engen Petroleum, Ergon Inc., Eden Oils, Hydrodec Group, Nynas, PetroChina, San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc., Sinopec, Valvoline, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global transformer oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global transformer oil market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Transformer Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Napthenic Oil

6.2 Paraffinic Oil

6.3 Silicone Based

6.3 Bio-Based

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Function

7.1 Insulator

7.2 Cooling Agent

7.3 Lubricant

7.4 Chemical Stabilizer



8 Market Breakup by End-use

8.1 Small Transformers

8.2 Large Transformers

8.3 Utility

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Apar Industries

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Calumet Specialty Products

15.3.3 Cargill

15.3.4 Engen Petroleum

15.3.5 Ergon Inc.

15.3.6 Eden Oils

15.3.7 Hydrodec Group

15.3.8 Nynas

15.3.9 PetroChina

15.3.10 San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.

15.3.11 Sinopec

15.3.12 Valvoline



