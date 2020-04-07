Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transformer oil market is currently witnessing growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.
One of the major factors driving the transformer oil market is the rising transmission and distribution of electricity across the globe. Owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, a rise in the consumption of electricity is being witnessed, particularly in emerging markets with a high population density, such as India and China. In line with this, governments in these countries are undertaking initiatives to provide an uninterrupted power supply and expanding the existing grid infrastructure, which in turn is influencing the market growth.
Moreover, increasing investments in the improvement of power grids in developed regions like Europe and North America also act as a major growth-inducing factor.
Although mineral-based transformer oil currently dominates the market, manufacturers are focusing on introducing safer and green products owing to the increasing environmental consciousness across the globe. For instance, bio-based transformer oils, which are produced using renewable raw materials such as vegetable oils, are gaining traction in the market due to their biodegradable and eco-friendly nature.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Apar Industries, Calumet Specialty Products, Cargill, Engen Petroleum, Ergon Inc., Eden Oils, Hydrodec Group, Nynas, PetroChina, San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc., Sinopec, Valvoline, etc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Transformer Oil Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Napthenic Oil
6.2 Paraffinic Oil
6.3 Silicone Based
6.3 Bio-Based
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Insulator
7.2 Cooling Agent
7.3 Lubricant
7.4 Chemical Stabilizer
8 Market Breakup by End-use
8.1 Small Transformers
8.2 Large Transformers
8.3 Utility
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Residential
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Industrial
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Apar Industries
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Calumet Specialty Products
15.3.3 Cargill
15.3.4 Engen Petroleum
15.3.5 Ergon Inc.
15.3.6 Eden Oils
15.3.7 Hydrodec Group
15.3.8 Nynas
15.3.9 PetroChina
15.3.10 San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.
15.3.11 Sinopec
15.3.12 Valvoline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wf5pg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: