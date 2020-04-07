Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roads to 5G Communications: Technologies, Applications and Markets Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The goal of this report is to address several current technologies (as well as their markets, applications, and other characteristics) that, according to the ITU classifications, are transitioning to the 5G communications era.



Though based on the industry insiders statistics, in 2019 market share of 4G networks was not more than 7%-12% on the global scale, the industry is already (2018-2020) supporting commercial 5G introduction in several market regions and applications.



This new radio access generation will be built on the existing infrastructure, which will be modernized and expanded with new technologies.



The 5G wireless communication system will be a converged system with multiple radio access technologies integrated together. It will be able to support a wide range of applications and services to comprehensively satisfy the requirements of the information society by the year 2020 and beyond.

From the technology perspective, 5G will be the continuous enhancement and evolution of the present radio access technologies, and also the development of novel radio access technologies to meet the increasing demand for the future. 5G can be characterized as data, connectivity and user experience.



There are two main views on 5G that exist today, which are frequently mixed together to form the basis of the 5G definition:



View 1 - The hyper-connected vision: In this view, 5G is seen as a blend of existing technologies (2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and others) that can deliver greater coverage and availability, higher network density in terms of cells and devices, and the ability to provide the connectivity that enables machine-to-machine (M2M) services and the Internet of Things (IoT).

View 2 - Next-generation radio access technology: This perspective outlines 5G in generational' terms, setting specific targets that new radio interfaces must meet in terms of data rates (faster than 1Gbps downlink) and latency (less than 1ms delay).



The first view is connected with a gradual transition of 3G/4G (and other) technologies to the 5G era with appropriate enhancements and extensions. Some of such technologies are the subject of this report analysis.



In particular, the following technologies, their markets, industries, and applications are addressed in connection with their transition to 5G (they are being bundled under the title of 5G despite the fact that they are already being brought to market by vendors and deployed by operators):



CR/SDR - Cognitive Radio/Software Defined Radio

Though the concept of CR/SDR is well known and the industry supports these techniques for a number of years, the 5G era will bring new requirements to network characteristics that can be easy to fulfill with CR/SDR.

The 5G Network of Networks needs further development of the CR/SDR concept responding to particulars of 5G and using the existing base of smart radios.

Small Cells

It is expected that small cells will prevail in the 5G infrastructure due to advanced features that satisfy 5G requirements.

mmWave Radio

mmWave Radio will play an important role in the 5G RANs, allowing us to explore the vast amount of free spectrum.

MIMO

Complex smart antenna systems such as MMIMO expected to be used extensively.

Visible Light Communication

VLC open several important applications, which were difficult to utilize in other spectrum windows.

The report also addresses general requirements to 5G networking and surveys current 5G standardization activities. It also contains the author's survey of recently approved patents related to VLC and MIMO technologies.



The report intends for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of advanced wireless communications.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 General - Basis

1.2 Planning Wireless Technologies: Generations

1.3 Goal

1.4 Structure

1.5 Research Methodology

1.6 Target Audience



2. Efforts

2.1 Organizations

2.2 5G Timetable and Major Tasks (3GPP-ITU)

2.2.1 3GPP Leadership

2.2.2 Requirements

2.2.3 3GPP Structure

2.2.4 5G RAN Development

2.2.4.1 Operation above 6 GHz

2.2.4.2 Coordination between RAN and SA

2.2.4.3 Acceleration

2.2.4.4 Leaders

2.3 5G Activity Survey

2.3.1 EU

2.3.1.1 METIS 2020

2.3.1.2 5G PPP

2.3.1.2.1 5G Norma

2.3.1.2.2 5G Tango

2.3.1.2.3 Phase 2

2.3.2 Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance

2.3.2.1 NGMN and 5GAA

2.3.2.2 5G White Papers

2.3.3 5G Americas

2.3.4 GSMA

2.3.5 ITU

2.3.6 Major 5G Documents



3. Current Developments: 5G Technologies

3.1 Characteristics

3.2 Promising Directions

3.2.1 Requirements

3.2.2 Common Views

3.2.2.1 Spectrum

3.2.3 Future - Starts Today

3.3 Issues

3.4 Use Cases

3.4.1 General -Characteristics

3.4.2 Mobile Broadband

3.4.3 Automotive

3.4.4 Smart Society



4. Software-Defined and Cognitive Radio -5G

4.1 Spectrum Utilization

4.2 Common Goal

4.3 Needs

4.4 Role

4.5 Purpose

4.6 Definition (WIF, FCC, ITU)

4.6.1 CR Types

4.6.2 CR Process

4.7 Versatility

4.8 Organizations and Regulations

4.8.1 Wireless Innovation Forum Position

4.8.1.1 SDR Classifications

4.8.1.2 CR Features

4.8.2 FCC

4.8.2.1 Equipment Type

4.8.2.2 Process

4.8.2.3 Clarifications

4.8.2.4 Application Guide

4.8.3 Object Management Group

4.8.4 ETSI

4.9 Decisions

4.10 CR/SDR Abilities

4.11 Elements

4.12 Commercial Use Cases

4.13 SDR in Military

4.13.1 SCA

4.14 CR/SDR: Applications Benefits

4.15 Impact

4.16 Differences

4.17 Market

4.17.1 Landscape

4.17.2 Trends

4.17.3 Cost

4.17.4 Different Perspective

4.17.5 Drivers

4.17.6 Market Forecast

4.17.6.1 Model Assumptions

4.17.6.2 Estimate

4.18 Industry

Aeronix (SDR Components)

AirNet Communications (SDR Base Stations)

Carlson Wireless (Platform)

Cisco (Radio)

CRT (CR SW)

DataSoft (SDR Design, SW)

Etherstack (Software)

Green Hills (Software)

L3Harris (SDR)

Huawei (Platform)

NI (mmWave CR/SDR)

Nokia (Base Station)

Nutaq

Rockwell Collins (Radios)

SELEX ES (A Leonardo Company)

Thales (Radio)

TI (Chips)

Wind River (Software)

ZTE (Platforms)

4.19 5G: Needs CR/SDR



5. MIMO and 5G Communications

5.1 History

5.2 Concept: MIMO in Wireless Communications

5.2.1 Major Techniques

5.3 Types of MIMO

5.4 5G - MIMO Specifics

5.4.1 MMIMO Definition

5.4.2 MMIMO Properties

5.5 MIMO Benefits

5.6 Industry

Blue Danube

Beecube (NI Company)

Nutaq

ZTE

6. mmWAVE Wi-Fi

6.1 Goal

6.2 General

6.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics

6.3.1 Frequencies Allocation

6.3.1.1 FCC 60 GHz Band Extension

6.3.2 Oxygen Absorption

6.4 Antenna

6.5 Radiation Limiting at 60 GHz

6.6 Combined Effect

6.7 Progress in Chip Technology

6.7.1 Challenges and Efforts

6.7.2 Modulation

6.7.3 Specifics

6.7.3.1 Indoor Behavior

6.8 Summary

6.9 Prospectus: 60 GHz Wi-Fi

6.9.1 Benefits and Issues

6.9.2 WiGig Alliance

6.9.2.1 Use Cases

6.9.2.2 Union

6.9.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi

6.9.3.1 5G and 802.11ad

6.9.3.1.1 5G Spectrum Extension

6.9.3.2 Status

6.9.3.3 Coexistence

6.9.3.4 Scope

6.9.3.5 Channelization

6.9.3.6 PHY

6.9.3.7 MAC

6.9.3.8 Specification Features

6.9.3.9 Summary

6.9.3.10 Extended 60 GHz Band

6.10 Industry

Blu Wireless

Intel

Nitero (acquired by AMD in 2017)

Qualcomm

Peraso

Samsung

Tensorcom

TP-Link

6.11 Market Considerations

6.11.1 Market Drivers

6.11.2 Usage Models

6.11.3 Market Estimate

6.12 IEEE P802.11ay

6.12.1 Purpose and Time Frame

6.12.2 Scope

6.12.2.1 Channelization

6.12.2.2 PHY Specifics

6.12.3 Industry

Blu Wireless

Qualcomm

7. Visible Light Communication - 5G Technology

7.1 General

7.1.1 Drivers

7.1.2 Industry Activity

7.1.2.1 UC-Light Center

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.2 VLC Standards Development

7.2.1 IEEE 802.15.7-2018 Standard

7.2.1.1 Considerations

7.2.1.2 Project

7.2.1.2.1 Coexistence

7.2.1.2.2 Essence

7.2.1.2.3 Base

7.2.1.2.4 Use Cases

7.2.1.2.5 Physical Layer

7.2.1.2.5.1 General

7.2.1.2.5.2 Responsibilities

7.2.1.2.5.3 Types

7.2.1.2.5.4 Error Protection

7.2.1.2.5.5 Rates

7.2.1.2.5.6 Frequency Plan

7.2.1.2.5.7 PHY Services

7.2.1.2.5.8. Regulations

7.2.1.2.6 MAC Layer

7.2.1.2.6.1 Responsibilities

7.2.1.2.6.2 Functionalities

7.2.1.2.6.3 Channel Access

7.2.1.2.7 Security

7.2.2 IEEE 802.15.13 Standard

3.2.3 IEEE 802.11bb Standard

7.2.4 VLCA

7.2.4.1 General

7.2.5 Jeita

7.2.6 Li-Fi Consortium

7.2.6.1 Optical Mobility Technology

7.2.6.2 Li-Fi Network

7.2.7 ITU G.9991

7.3 VLC Channel Specifics

7.3.1 General

7.3.2 Communications Channel Structure

7.3.3 Transmitter

7.3.4 Receiver

7.3.4.1 Image Sensors

7.3.4.2 LED as Receiver

7.3.5 Major Characteristics

7.3.5.1 General

7.3.5.2 Modulation

7.3.5.3 VLC Channel: Characteristics Summary

7.3.5.4 Emerging Areas

7.3.5.5 Limiting Factors

7.3.6 Major Challenges

7.4 Companies and Organizations

Casio

Firefly

Fraunhofer IPMS

LVX

LightBee

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

PureVLC-PureLi-Fi

Qualcomm

Supreme Architecture

7.5 Market

7.6 5G View

7.6.1 Attocell

7.6.2 Cell Structures

7.7 Major Applications

7.7.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems

7.7.1.1 Abilities

7.7.1.2 Major Areas

7.7.2 Optical Wireless LAN

7.7.3 Healthcare

7.7.4 Localization

7.7.5 City-Wide Wireless Network

7.7.6 Underwater Communications

7.7.7 Summary



8. 5G and Small Cells Development

8.1 Rational

8.2 Nomenclature

8.2.1 Group

8.3 Background

8.4 Applications

8.4.1 Indoor Use Cases

8.4.2 Outdoor Use Cases

8.4.3 Public Safety Communications

8.4.4 Summary

8.5 Benefits and Issues

8.6 Small Cell Market

8.6.1 Market Geography

8.6.2 Estimate

8.7 Standardization

8.7.1 Organizations

8.7.1.1 Small Cell Forum

8.7.1.2 3GPP

8.7.1.2.1 First Standard

8.7.1.2.2 Interfaces - 3GPP

8.7.1.2.3 3GPP Rel.12 and SCs

8.7.1.3 Other

8.8 Small Cell Industry

Airspan

AirHop Communications

Alpha Networks

Argela

Broadcom (acquired by Avago in 2015)

Cavium

Cisco

CommScope

Contela

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei

ip.access

Intel

Gilat

Juni

NEC

Nokia

Qualcomm

Radisys

Samsung

Spider Cloud (Corning)

Tektelic

TI

Xilinx

ZTE

9. Conclusions



Attachments

Attachment I: Patents Survey: LTE-MIMO (2017-2020)

Attachment II: VLC-Related Patents Survey (2017-2020)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1xyw4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900