As per the report, in 2019, the global blockchain devices market generated a revenue of $300 million and is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a 48.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The market for cryptocurrency is expanding rapidly as corporate users in the banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) sector and government offices are increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies.



Blockchain devices are used for both personal and corporate applications; however, the larger demand for blockchain devices is predicted to be created for corporate applications during the forecast period.



Different types of blockchain devices are point of sales terminals, blockchain smartphones, crypto automated teller machines (ATMs), and crypto hardware wallets. Some other types are blockchain gateways and pre-configured devices. Out of these, the largest demand during 2014-2019 was created for crypto hardware wallets, which are going to be the most in demand in the coming years as well, particularly because of the growing cryptocurrency market. As the number of transactions and cryptocurrency users are increasing, the requirement for securing cryptocurrency is rising as well. The users can use software-based and hardware-based wallets for keeping cryptocurrency safe. The fastest growth in demand is expected to be witnessed by crypto ATMs during the forecast period.



Several industries which make use of blockchain devices are retail, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, travel & hospitality, and some other industries including IT & telecommunication and automotive. During 2014-2019, the BFSI sector created the largest demand for blockchain devices and the situation is projected to remain the same in the coming years as well. This is because, the blockchain technology is being utilized in the BFSI sector for different applications such as fundraising, loans and credits, payments, trade finance, and clearance and settlement systems. The fastest growth in demand for blockchain devices is predicted to be created by the retail sector during the forecast period.



The demand for blockchain solutions is increasing due to the rising adoption of the blockchain technology by companies for strengthening their day-to-day operations and increasing security. This is contributing significantly to the growth of the blockchain devices market. These devices provide the highest safety and security when it comes to exchanging money, data, and information. The BFSI sector is prone to frauds and errors related to money management systems, which is why the sector is increasingly making use of blockchain devices



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Value

1.3.7.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Blockchain smartphones

4.1.1.2 Crypto hardware wallets

4.1.1.3 Crypto ATMs

4.1.1.4 POS terminals

4.1.1.5 Others

4.1.2 By Connectivity

4.1.2.1 Wired

4.1.2.2 Wireless

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Personal

4.1.3.2 Corporate

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 BFSI

4.1.4.2 Government

4.1.4.3 Retail

4.1.4.4 Travel and hospitality

4.1.4.5 Transportation and logistics

4.1.4.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Wireless Blockchain Devices

4.3.1.2 Decreasing Cost of Blockchain Smartphones

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Blockchain Solutions

4.3.2.2 Growing Market for Cryptocurrency

4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Uncertain Government Regulations

4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Use of Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain

4.3.4.2 Increasing Usage of Cryptocurrency as a Mode of Payment

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Connectivity

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Industry

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

10.2 Analysis of Key Players in the Market

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.4 Recent Activity of Key Players

10.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.5.1 Product Launches

10.5.2 Geographic Expansions

10.5.3 Partnerships

10.5.4 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Ledger SAS

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

11.2 SatoshiLabs s.r.o.

11.3 Sirin Labs AG

11.4 Pundi X Labs Private Limited

11.5 HTC Corporation

11.6 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.7 Lamassu Industries AG

11.8 Blockchain Luxembourg S.A.

11.9 RIDDLE&CODE GmbH

11.10 GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.



