Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students from Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s School of Textiles and Design will exhibit their final fashion portfolios virtually as part of the University’s distance learning plans during this time. This is enabled through the use of various digital tools, sharing of digital learning practices from other global Heriot-Watt campuses and with faculty providing remote support.

Vanessa Northway, Head of School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University Dubai says: “An entire ecosystem of support and technologies are available to allow our students to prosper creatively. As faculty, we ensure that we invest and empower our future design leaders for the UAE and equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to flourish. According to the Dubai Design and Fashion Council, there is an anticipation of at least a 20% increase on an annual basis in the designer headcount at junior levels over the next two to three years in the design industry. We therefore continue to encourage our students to be creative and passionate towards their studies in order to embark on careers within the growing design industry in the country.”

Heriot-Watt’s School of Textiles and Design undertakes and delivers unique education and research in fashion, design and industry links. The school has sought new creative ways for students to showcase their practical design work. Typically, they exhibit their work at an Annual Degree Show, however this year, creative delivery process has been revised. Faculty are continuously providing online tutorials to support projects that are underway and some of the ways this has been achieved is through virtual lectures, videos and real time seminars. Fashion students will continue to develop their portfolios digitally using advanced CAD technology provided by the university, which aids the creation, modification, analysis and optimization of a 3D design on computers. They will also use additional creative software such as Adobe Photoshop and will be delivering live videos of their fashion garments and digital representations of their creative visions. In addition, as students are unable to access the in-house design studio on campus to create garments, they will instead be delivering their creativity from home. This will be achieved through online presentation formats and talking through their design and creative processes. These online platforms will significantly enhance their technology skills, as well as introduce newly developed technology platforms.

It is imperative for Heriot-Watt University Dubai to ensure learning continues uninterrupted for students during this time. The university is undertaking several measures to ensure that effective enhanced communication. This is through the use of various digital tools, sharing of digital learning practices from other campuses and support for various university functions such as Careers and Wellbeing via email and videoconferencing.

https://www.tex.hw.ac.uk/dubai/

