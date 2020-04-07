Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power-to-Gas Market: Focus on Product, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of product, technology, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the power-to-gas outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes the cost of technologies used in the power-to-gas facility in terms of electrolysis and methanation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Why should an investor consider venturing into the power-to-gas market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

How does the supply chain function in the global power-to-gas market?

Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2013-2019?

Which product and technology segments respectively in the power-to-gas market, are estimated to witness the maximum demand during 2014-2024 and how does their growth pattern vary across different regions and countries?

Which are the key application areas in the power-to-gas market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of power-to-gas plant setups and which of them are estimated to witness high demand growth in the period 2014-2024?

The concept of power-to-gas has been gaining traction owing to the rising need for deploying utility-scale energy storage solutions. However, even though the technology is theoretically being researched and studied on a wide scale, its practical operation is still upscaling and has not yet reached the stage of full-fledged commercialization. In 2024, an additional capacity of 85 MW is anticipated globally in power-to-gas market reports the analyst.



According to the market intelligence report, titled "Global Power-to-Gas Market - Analysis and Forecast 2014-2024", Europe has a favorable framework in terms of policies and tariffs that lay grounds for market incentives and create an opportunity for the growth of power-to-gas facilities. Countries such as Germany have been heavily investing in power-to-gas plants as an attempt to decarbonize their economy. The energy policies of Germany are focused on increasing investment in favor of renewable energy sources. Germany has a goal of generating around 50% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030 and up to 80% by 2050.



According to Ajeya Saxena, Lead Analyst, Power-to-gas plays a crucial role in achieving maximum return from the investments made in renewable resources. However, currently, the conversion of procured electrical energy into green gases (such as hydrogen and methane) in order to sell them on the existing natural gas grid is not economical and does not generate much profit.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends, policies and regulatory landscape. It also includes company overview, financial summary, and their strengths and weaknesses in the global market. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



Some of the key players in the global power-to-gas market include Aquahydrex, Inc., Electrochaea GmbH, EXYTRON GmbH, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Hydrogenics Corporation, ITM Power PLC, MAN Energy Solutions, McPhy Energy S.A., MicroPyros GmbH, Nel ASA, Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft., Siemens AG, Southern California Gas Company, ThyssenKrupp AG, and Uniper SE.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Transition Toward Renewable Sources of Energy

1.1.2 Government Initiatives to Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High Investment Cost of Power-to-Gas Facility

1.2.2 Infrastructural Barriers in Terms of Gas Network

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Growing Demand for Hydrogen as a Green Transportation Fuel

1.3.2 Rising Need for Flexibility in Energy Storage

1.3.3 Stringent Regulations that Promote Emission Reduction in Manufacturing and Power Industries



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.3 Investment and Funding

2.1.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Product Launches

2.1.6 Other Key Activities



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (High)

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Low)

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

3.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.3.5 Intensity of Competition (High)

3.4 List of Planned Power-to-Gas Projects



4 Global Power-to-Gas Market (by Technology), Analysis and Forecast (2014-2024)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Electrolysis

4.2.1 Alkaline Electrolysis (AEL)

4.2.2 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

4.2.3 Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOEC)

4.3 Methanation

4.3.1 Catalytic

4.3.2 Biological



5 Global Power-to-Gas Market (by Product), Analysis and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Hydrogen

5.3 Methane



6 Global Power-to-Gas Market (by End-User), Analysis and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Steel Industry

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Gas Grid

6.5 Others



7 Economic Analysis

7.1 Market Outlook

7.2 Factors Determining the Growth of Power-to-Gas

7.2.1 Cost Analysis of the Technologies Involved

7.2.2 Pain Points of Power-to-Gas Market

7.2.3 Policy Recommendations for the Power-to-Gas Market

7.2.4 Analyst Point of View



8 Global Power-to-Gas Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2014-2024)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 North America

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aquahydrex, Inc.

9.3 Electrochaea GmbH

9.4 EXYTRON GmbH

9.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

9.6 Hydrogenics Corporation

9.7 ITM Power PLC

9.8 MAN Energy Solutions

9.9 McPhy Energy S.A.

9.10 MicroPyros GmbH

9.11 Nel ASA

9.12 Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft.

9.13 Siemens AG

9.14 Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

9.15 ThyssenKrupp AG

9.16 Uniper SE



10 CXO's Perspective



11 Report Scope and Methodology



