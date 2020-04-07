Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Diagnostics Market: Focus on Type of Diagnosis, End User, Region, Patent Scenario and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global virtual diagnostics market industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, 2019-2030. The global virtual diagnostics market generated $425.6 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.
The market growth in the global virtual diagnostics market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing rising awareness for early disease diagnosis and increasing demand for accessible and affordable diagnostics. However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include low accuracy within the virtual diagnosis and increasing privacy concerns among the people worldwide.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Market Segmentation
The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global virtual diagnostics market include Uber Diagnostics, CapsoVision Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, Healthy.io Ltd, IDx Technologies Inc., Monitored Therapeutics, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Phelcom Technologies, Sight Diagnostics, Medtronic Plc, hearX IP (Pty) Ltd, AliveCor, Inc., ResApp Health Limited, and SkinVision among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of Work
2.1 Report Coverage
2.2 Exclusions and Inclusion Criteria of the Report
2.2.1 Exclusion Criteria
2.2.2 Inclusion Criteria
2.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Overview
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Data Sources Categorization
3.5 Companies Profiled in the Report
3.6 Assumptions and Limitations
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Industry Structure
4.1.1 Virtual Diagnostics Vendors
4.1.2 Contract Manufacturers
4.1.3 Distributors
4.2 Legal & Regulatory Framework
4.2.1 North America
4.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in the U.S.
4.2.1.2 Regulatory Requirements in Canada
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Other Countries
4.3 Associations, Consortiums, and Regulatory Bodies
4.4 Patent Analysis
4.4.1 Patent Filing Trend, January 2015 to December 2019
4.4.2 Awaited Technologies
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Strategies and Developments
5.2.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities
5.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, Agreements, and Business Expansions
5.2.3 New Offerings
5.2.4 Funding Activities
5.3 Growth Share Analysis
5.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Type of Diagnosis)
5.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by End User)
5.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Region)
5.4 Product Mapping Analysis
6 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market Scenario
6.1 Limitations and Assumptions
6.2 Key Findings
6.3 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2019-2030)
6.3.1 Market Drivers
6.3.1.1 Advancements in Application of Biosensor Technology
6.3.1.2 Rising Gastrointestinal Disorders
6.3.1.3 Technological Breakthroughs in Diagnostic Testing Techniques
6.3.1.4 Increasing Demand for Smartphone-Based Diagnostics
6.3.1.5 High Accessibility to Remote Areas
6.3.1.6 Increasing Awareness in Disease Diagnostics
6.3.1.7 Improved Microscopic Imaging in Smartphones
6.3.2 Market Restraints
6.3.2.1 Hindrance in Privacy through Virtual Diagnostic Methods
6.3.2.2 Risk of Low Accuracy in Diagnosis
6.3.3 Market Opportunities
6.3.3.1 Large Scope of Cross Vertical Collaboration
6.3.3.2 Strong Pipeline of Virtual Diagnostic Products and Platforms
7 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market (by Type of Diagnosis)
7.1 Overview
7.2 Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics Market
7.3 Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics Market
7.4 Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics Market
7.5 Pathology Virtual Diagnostics Market
7.6 Others Virtual Diagnostics Market
8 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market (by End User)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.4 Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)
9 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market (by Region)
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 U.K.
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest-of-Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 Australia
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
10 Company Profiles
10.1 AliveCor Inc.
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Role of Alivecor, Inc. in the Global Virtual Diagnostics Market
10.1.3 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Cardiologs Technologies
10.3 CapsoVision, Inc.
10.4 Eyenuk, Inc.
10.5 Healthy.io Ltd.
10.6 hearX IP (Pty) Ltd.
10.7 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
10.8 IDx Technologies Inc.
10.9 Medtronic Plc.
10.10 Monitored Therapeutics Inc.
10.11 Olympus Corporation
10.12 Phelcom Technologies
10.13 ResApp Health Limited
10.14 Sight Diagnostics
10.15 SkinVision
