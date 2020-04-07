Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Diagnostics Market: Focus on Type of Diagnosis, End User, Region, Patent Scenario and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual diagnostics market industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, 2019-2030. The global virtual diagnostics market generated $425.6 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The market growth in the global virtual diagnostics market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing rising awareness for early disease diagnosis and increasing demand for accessible and affordable diagnostics. However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include low accuracy within the virtual diagnosis and increasing privacy concerns among the people worldwide.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key features of virtual diagnostics and what are the different technologies of virtual diagnostics offered in the market?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global virtual diagnostics market?

What are the expected regional and global scenarios of the virtual diagnostics market, and the growth potential of each country in various regions?

What are the key development strategies being implemented by the key players in this market?

What are the key regulations governing the manufacturing and commercialization of various products in the global virtual diagnostics market?

What is the expected growth of the virtual diagnostics market in the forecast period 2019-2030?

What are the leading companies dominating the global virtual diagnostics market?

How are the key players of the virtual diagnostics market expected to grow in the forecast period?

What was the market value of the leading segments of the global virtual diagnostics market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global virtual diagnostics market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the estimated revenue generation by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global virtual diagnostics market during the forecast period?

Market Segmentation

The global virtual diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of the type of diagnosis, into Gastrointestinal, Cardiology, Pathology, Ophthalmology, and others.

The global virtual diagnostics market is further segmented by end-user into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory centers and others.

The global virtual diagnostics market on the basis of region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The potential of the market with respect to different countries within these regions has also been provided.

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global virtual diagnostics market include Uber Diagnostics, CapsoVision Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, Healthy.io Ltd, IDx Technologies Inc., Monitored Therapeutics, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Phelcom Technologies, Sight Diagnostics, Medtronic Plc, hearX IP (Pty) Ltd, AliveCor, Inc., ResApp Health Limited, and SkinVision among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of Work

2.1 Report Coverage

2.2 Exclusions and Inclusion Criteria of the Report

2.2.1 Exclusion Criteria

2.2.2 Inclusion Criteria

2.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Data Sources Categorization

3.5 Companies Profiled in the Report

3.6 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Structure

4.1.1 Virtual Diagnostics Vendors

4.1.2 Contract Manufacturers

4.1.3 Distributors

4.2 Legal & Regulatory Framework

4.2.1 North America

4.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in the U.S.

4.2.1.2 Regulatory Requirements in Canada

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Other Countries

4.3 Associations, Consortiums, and Regulatory Bodies

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.4.1 Patent Filing Trend, January 2015 to December 2019

4.4.2 Awaited Technologies



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Strategies and Developments

5.2.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities

5.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, Agreements, and Business Expansions

5.2.3 New Offerings

5.2.4 Funding Activities

5.3 Growth Share Analysis

5.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Type of Diagnosis)

5.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by End User)

5.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Region)

5.4 Product Mapping Analysis



6 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market Scenario

6.1 Limitations and Assumptions

6.2 Key Findings

6.3 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2019-2030)

6.3.1 Market Drivers

6.3.1.1 Advancements in Application of Biosensor Technology

6.3.1.2 Rising Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.3.1.3 Technological Breakthroughs in Diagnostic Testing Techniques

6.3.1.4 Increasing Demand for Smartphone-Based Diagnostics

6.3.1.5 High Accessibility to Remote Areas

6.3.1.6 Increasing Awareness in Disease Diagnostics

6.3.1.7 Improved Microscopic Imaging in Smartphones

6.3.2 Market Restraints

6.3.2.1 Hindrance in Privacy through Virtual Diagnostic Methods

6.3.2.2 Risk of Low Accuracy in Diagnosis

6.3.3 Market Opportunities

6.3.3.1 Large Scope of Cross Vertical Collaboration

6.3.3.2 Strong Pipeline of Virtual Diagnostic Products and Platforms



7 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market (by Type of Diagnosis)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics Market

7.3 Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics Market

7.4 Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics Market

7.5 Pathology Virtual Diagnostics Market

7.6 Others Virtual Diagnostics Market



8 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market (by End User)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4 Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)



9 Global Virtual Diagnostics Market (by Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America, Middle East, and Africa



10 Company Profiles

10.1 AliveCor Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of Alivecor, Inc. in the Global Virtual Diagnostics Market

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Cardiologs Technologies

10.3 CapsoVision, Inc.

10.4 Eyenuk, Inc.

10.5 Healthy.io Ltd.

10.6 hearX IP (Pty) Ltd.

10.7 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

10.8 IDx Technologies Inc.

10.9 Medtronic Plc.

10.10 Monitored Therapeutics Inc.

10.11 Olympus Corporation

10.12 Phelcom Technologies

10.13 ResApp Health Limited

10.14 Sight Diagnostics

10.15 SkinVision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gybz5n



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900