Net asset value on March 31, 2020, was SEK 94.1 billion, or SEK 216 per share, a decrease during the first quarter of SEK 43 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 17%.

The total return for the first three months of 2020 was -17% for the Class A shares and -14% for the Class C shares, compared with -18% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share for the period were SEK -42.59.

During the first quarter of 2020, shares were purchased in SCA B for SEK 0.4 billion and in Sandvik for SEK 0.3 billion.

The debt-equities ratio as per March 31, 2020, was 5%, an increase since year-end of 2 percentage points.

Due to the prevailing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19-pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to withdraw its dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2020.

