Due to the prevailing uncertainty caused by COVID-19-pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to withdraw the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2020. The Board of Directors has the ambition, if the circumstances exist, to convene an Extra General Meeting in the autumn to decide on the dividend.

Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting takes place as previously announced on April 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Vinterträdgården hall at the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm. Industrivärden is monitoring the development regarding the COVID-19-pandemic and the instructions from the authorities, closely. Industrivärden will publish updated information regarding the Annual General Meeting on its website continuously.

Stockholm, April 7, 2020

AB Industrivärden (publ)

