The "Cerebral and Pulse Oximeter Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cerebral and pulse oximeters are class of non-invasive medical devices used for monitoring of oxygen saturation in arterial and cerebral blood. These devices are mainly used for monitoring purposes in critical care, Operation rooms, general wards, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers and in recreational activities where continuous monitoring of oxygen is required. Variation in oxygen level may leads to several complications such as hypoxia, Polycythemia, which is an increased production of red blood cells. Polycythemia increases the risk of clotting and can hurt brain function. Hence to prevent brain damage, heart failure and death continuous monitoring of oxygen level in blood is needed.



Geographically, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The APAC region is the fastest growing region and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get the attention of new investors in the cerebral and pulse oximeter market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.



The cerebral and pulse oximeter are expected to grow steadily at a low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increase in incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, rising adoption in homecare settings, growing use of patient monitoring devices in hospitals and launch of convenient fingertip and wrist oximeters are the factors driving the market growth. The technological advancements and increase in new product approval are expected to offer potential opportunities.



However, various factors such as inaccuracy in results, skin integrity issues are limiting the growth of cerebral and pulse oximeter global market. The threats for the market include lack of awareness about the diseases in emerging countries and stringent regulatory requirements for new products.



The cerebral and pulse oximeter global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. Major players in cerebral and pulse oximeter market include Masimo Corporation (Switzerland), Medtronic PLC. (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE healthcare (U.S.), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nonin Medical Inc. (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), RossMax International Inc. (U.S.) and Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited (China).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope Of The Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

2.6.1 Market Size Estimation

2.6.2 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.6.3 Secondary Sources

2.6.4 Primary Sources

2.6.5 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.6.6 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.6.7 Assumptions



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase In Incidence Of Cardiac And Respiratory Disorders

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements

3.3.1.3 Increase In Hospitalization And Surgeries

3.3.1.4 Increase In Demand For Pulse Oximeters In Homecare Settings And Recreational Activities.

3.3.2 Restraints And Threats

3.3.2.1 Inaccuracy Of Results

3.3.2.2 Skin Integrity Issues

3.3.2.3 Lack Of Awareness Of The Disease

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Requirements For New Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization For Standardization

3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.2 The U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 India

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 Japan

3.5 Technological Advancements

3.5.1 Introduction

3.5.2 High Resolution Pulse Oximetry

3.5.3 Organic Led'S In Pulse Oximeter

3.5.4 Pulse Oximeters Prevention Of Respiratory Arrest And Death Due To Opioids Overdose

3.5.5 Retinal Oximetry

3.6 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.6.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.6.2 Threat Of Substitutes

3.6.3 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

3.6.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.6.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Market Share Analysis

3.8.1 Cerebral And Pulse Oximeter Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.2 Cerebral Oximeter Market Share Analysis

3.8.3 Pulse Oximeter Market Share Analysis

3.8.4 Fingertip Market Share Analysis

3.8.5 Handheld Market Share Analysis

3.8.6 Tabletop Market Share Analysis

3.8.7 Others Market Share Analysis

3.9 Oximeter Product Approvals

3.10 Reimbursement Scenario

3.11 Adult V/S Neonatal/Pediatric Cerebral And Pulse Oximeter

3.12 Cerebral Oximetr Units Sold And Installed Base And Market Penetration

3.12.1 Cerebral Oximeter Units Sold And Installed Base By End-User

3.13 Pulse Oximeters Units Sold And Installed Base

3.13.1 Pulse Oximeter Units Sold And Installed Base By End-User



4 Cerebral And Pulse Oximeter Global Market, By Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Cerebral Oximeter

4.2.1 Cerebral Oximeter Monitor

4.2.2 Cerebral Oximeter Sensors

4.2.2.1 Single Emitter Dual Detector

4.2.2.2 Dual Emitter Dual Detector

4.2.2.3 Four Emitter Dual Detector

4.2.2.4 Five Emitter Dual Detector

4.2.2.5 Other Sensors

4.3 Pulse Oximeter

4.3.1 Pulse Oximeter Devices

4.3.1.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

4.3.1.2 Handheld Pulse Oximeters

4.3.1.3 Tabletop Pulse Oximeters

4.3.1.4 Others

4.3.2 Pulse Oximeter By Products

4.3.2.1 Pulse Oximeter Monitors

4.3.2.2 Pulse Oximeter Sensors

4.3.2.2.1 Reusable Sensors

4.3.2.2.2 Disposable Sensors



5 Cerebral And Pulse Oximeter Global Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Surgeries

5.3 Monitoring



6 Cerebral And Pulse Oximeter Global Market, By End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Operation Rooms

6.2.2 Intensive Care Unit

6.2.2.1 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

6.2.2.2 Adult Intensive Care Unit

6.2.3 General Wards

6.2.4 Other Hospital Care Settings

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4 Home Healthcare

6.5 Others (Sleep Centers, Recreational Activities, Clinics/Physician Offices, Hospices)



7 Cerebral And Pulse Oximeter Market By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Rest Of North America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 Rest Of Europe

7.4 Apac

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest Of Apac

7.5 Row

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Rest Of Latam

7.5.3 Middle East And Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Approvals

8.3 Agreements

8.4 Acquisition



9 Major Companies

9.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

9.2 Ge Healthcare

9.3 Heal-Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited.

9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.5 Masimo Corporation

9.6 Medtronic Plc

9.7 Nihon Koheden Corporation.

9.8 Nonin Medical Inc.

9.9 Rossmax International Ltd.

9.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronic Co., Ltd.

9.11 Smiths Medical



