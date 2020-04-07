Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Airport Asset Tracking Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Airport Asset Tracking Market is the third consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the global market for asset tracking in the aviation sector. This strategic research report provides you with 125 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



What are the latest developments on the airport asset tracking market? The analyst estimates that the global installed base of active airport asset tracking systems was over 0.2 million units in 2019. Growing at a CAGR of 15.4 percent, the active installed base will reach close to 0.5 million units worldwide in 2024. This includes all airport asset tracking systems deployed for various motorised ground support equipment (GSE), non-motorised equipment (NME) as well as other applicable airport assets including on-road vehicles used in airport environments. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.



Highlights from the third edition of the report:

Introduction to the aviation industry and relevant air transport statistics.

Perspectives on the impact of emerging technologies.

Profiles of key players in the airport asset tracking market.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Forecasts of the airport asset tracking market lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

How many airport assets are tracked today?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How will the adoption of asset tracking in airport environments develop in the future?

Which are the leading airport asset tracking solution providers?

What categories of vendors are active in the field?

How are the leading telematics industry players approaching the aviation sector?

How are emerging communications technologies affecting the airport asset tracking market?

Who should buy this research report?

The Airport Asset Tracking Market is the foremost source of information about the adoption of asset tracking solutions in the aviation industry. Whether you are an equipment manufacturer, service provider, telematics vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Airport asset tracking

1.1 Introduction to the aviation industry

1.1.1 Air transport statistics and relevant concepts

1.1.2 Major airports

1.1.3 Airlines and alliances

1.1.4 Airport ground handling services

1.2 Airport assets and associated tracking solutions

1.2.1 Categories and providers of airport assets

1.2.2 Tracking and management solutions for airport assets

2 Forecasts and conclusions

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Major airport asset tracking solution providers

2.1.2 The installed base of airport asset tracking solutions

2.2 Market trends and drivers

2.2.1 Aviation is a slow-moving sector with great potential for efficiency gains

2.2.2 Mandates, standards and policies driving adoption and awareness

2.2.3 Sizing the addressable market for airport asset tracking

2.2.4 Emerging network technologies expand the range of applicable asset types

2.2.5 Partnership strategies become increasingly common among various players

2.2.6 GSE manufacturers bet on telematics

2.2.7 Telematics players diversify into airport asset tracking

2.2.8 The video telematics trend has reached the airport market

2.2.9 Airports are miniature smart cities where autonomous equipment will prosper

3 Company profiles and strategies

3.1 ADVEEZ

3.2 Astrata Group

3.3 Blackhawk

3.4 Ctrack (Inseego)

3.5 DigiMobi

3.6 EC2E

3.7 Geotab

3.8 Hoopo

3.9 INFORM

3.10 Katlyn International

3.11 Litum IoT

3.12 Pinnacle (iMATS)

3.13 PowerFleet

3.14 Quantum Aviation Solutions

3.15 Resonate MP4 (XOPS)

3.16 Sensolus

3.17 Simplytrak

3.18 Smarter Asset Management (SAM)

3.19 SpaceTeam

3.20 Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

3.21 Targa Telematics

3.22 TelliQ

3.23 The Ortus Group

3.24 Transpoco

3.25 Tri-Logical Technologies

3.26 Trimble

3.27 Undagrid (GSEtrack)

3.28 Verizon Connect

3.29 VisionTrack

