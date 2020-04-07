Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology Type (Mobile, Stationary), by Technology Drive Type, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exoskeleton market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period. Growing adoption of exoskeletons in healthcare and non-healthcare settings, reimbursement coverage offered on these systems, and increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries (SCIs) are the key factors driving the market. Moreover, development in robotics and growing demand for customized exoskeleton that addresses the specific needs of the patients is anticipated to fuel the growth over the forecast period.



Based on technology type, in 2019, mobile exoskeleton dominated the global market, accounting for a revenue share of 61.8%. Introduction of innovative mobile exoskeleton by manufacturers for the aging and disabled population is a key factor driving the market. However, mobile systems are complicated and expensive to design, which increases their cost. This is compelling the patients to switch to the stationary systems, thus making stationary systems the fastest growing segment in the market.



On the basis of technology drive type, in 2019, electric actuators dominated the global exoskeleton market with a share of 32.1% in terms of revenue, as they are cost-effective in comparison with the other drive types. Moreover, presence of a wide variety of commercialized electric actuators is fueling the growth of this electric actuators segment. Usage of fuel cell-powered exoskeleton is increasing in military applications as they provide longer operation hours. This is anticipated to drive the fuel cell segment over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global exoskeleton market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 owing to rising applications of these products in healthcare and non-healthcare settings

Based on technology type, mobile exoskeleton accounted for a major share of 61.8% in 2019 owing to introduction of innovative mobile systems for various industrial applications

On the basis of technology drive type, electric actuators dominated the global market with a revenue share of 32.1% as they are cost-effective than other drive types

North America dominated the market with a value of USD 297.8 million in 2019 owing to availability of favorable reimbursement policies and increasing investments in robotics

Some of the key players operating in this market are Ekso Bionics, Cyberdyne, ReWalk Laboratories, REX Bionics, and Suit X.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Exoskeleton Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Exoskeleton Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Growing technological advancements

3.3.1.2 Increasing prevalence of strokes and spinal cord injuries leading to disabilities

3.3.1.3 Increasing geriatric population

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 High costs of the exoskeleton devices restraints the adoption of home use

3.3.2.2 Lack of reimbursements

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Exoskeleton PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Key Product/ Brand Outlook

3.8 Research Funding Outlook

3.9 Regulatory and Safety Outlook

3.10 Exoskeleton Technology Comparative Analysis



4 Exoskeleton Market: Technology (Type) Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Exoskeleton Market: Technology (by type) Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Mobile

4.3 Stationary



5 Exoskeleton Market: Technology (by Drive Type) Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Exoskeleton Market: Technology (by Drive Type) Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Pneumatic Actuator

5.3 Hydraulic Actuator

5.4 Electric Servo

5.5 Electric Actuator

5.6 Fully Mechanical

5.7 Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

5.8 Fuel Cell



6 Exoskeleton Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Exoskeleton Market: End User Movement Analysis

6.2 End User Movement Analysis& Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.3 Healthcare

6.4 Military

6.5 Industrial



7 Exoskeleton Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application

7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.2 Company Market Position Analysis

8.3 Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

8.4 Market Differentiators

8.5 Key Customers

8.6 List of Key Emerging Companies

8.7 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Ekso Bionics

ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation)

Cyberdyne, Inc.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd

Rex Bionics Plc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Suit X (U.S. Bionics, Inc.)

RB3D

Hocoma



