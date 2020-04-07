Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flight Simulator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Full Flight Simulator (FFS), Fixed Flight Training Devices (FTD)), by Application (Military & Defense, Civil), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flight simulator market size is expected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 4.2%. Increasing adoption of Full Flight Simulator (FFS) owing to high fidelity and reliability is expected to provide adequate growth prospects over the coming years. Customers also opt for fixed Flight Training Devices (FTDs) on account of their low operational costs, modular approach, real-time aerodynamic aviation model, and remote configuration and management. The industry is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period owing to the aforementioned factors.
The market is poised for growth owing to advances in aircraft simulation technology which is expected to change the pilot training. The need to effectively replicate real flying training with the usage of motion and visual systems has resulted in the introduction of sophisticated simulators in the flight simulators market. Increase in government spending and growing security concerns particularly in the military sector is anticipated to escalate product demand significantly. The rising concerns over pilot training cost along with fluctuating fuel prices may further drive the market over the next eight years.
The design of aircraft simulators is based on original cockpit of respective aircraft models. Companies like Lufthansa Aviation Training offer simulators with cockpit designs from aircraft manufacturers like Airbus S.A.S, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer. The company provides simulators with navigation trainer, which imparts practical instrument training by replicating different weather and environmental conditions. Technological advancements have significantly resulted in motion systems being converted from hydraulic to electric for improved fidelity and smoothness. Additionally, advancements such as the onset of advanced visual systems that offer more than 180-degree view in satellite quality of all important objects at the relevant airport is also anticipated to provide growth prospects in this industry.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3. List of Data Sources
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Flight Simulator - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 to 2025
3. Flight Simulator Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 & 2027
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis
3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized
3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.4. Threat from new entrant
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Environmental Landscape
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Technology Landscape
3.8. Market Lineage outlook
3.8.1. Parent market outlook
4. Flight Simulator Market: Product Outlook
4.1. Flight Simulator Market Share by Product, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
4.2. Full Flight Simulator (FFS)
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
4.3. Fixed Flight Training Devices (FTD)
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
5. Flight Simulator Market: Application Outlook
5.1. Flight Simulators Market Share by Product, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
5.2. Military & Defense
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
5.3. Civil
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6. Flight Simulator Market: Regional Outlook
6.1. Flight Simulator Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.4. U.S.
6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.5. Canada
6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.6. Mexico
6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.2.6.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.4. U.K.
6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.5. Germany
6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.5.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.6. France
6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.3.6.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.4. China
6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.5. India
6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.5.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.6. Japan
6.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.4.6.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.5. South America
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.5.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.5.4. Brazil
6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.5.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
6.6.3. Market estimates and forecast by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) (Million Units)
7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
7.2. Vendor Landscape
7.2.1. Key company market share analysis / key company rankings, 2018
8. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
