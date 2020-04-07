EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 7 APRIL 2020 AT 12.30

Advice related to Eezy Plc Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2020

Eezy Plc’s Annual General Meeting is to be held on 21 April 2020 starting at 10:00 in the Kämp Symposion meeting space at the address Kluuvikatu 2, Helsinki. The General Meeting will be held in Finnish.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Eezy Plc will seek to keep the General Meeting as short as possible and to limit the number of participants in order to reduce the risk of infection. For example, the company will not arrange catering for the meeting, and the participation of the members of the company’s Board of Directors and other management will be kept to a minimum.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the company respectfully requests that its shareholders give serious thought to whether it is necessary for them to participate in the general meeting in person. Instead of participating in person, shareholders can exercise their rights in the general meeting by way of proxy representation. Advice on using proxy representation was published in the notice to the meeting.

The company further requests that the shareholders register to the AGM only if they actually intend to participate in the meeting either personally or by way of proxy representation.

Following the meeting via webcast

Those shareholders who on the record date of the Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2020 have been entered in the company’s shareholders’ register, may follow the General Meeting online in real time via webcast. Shareholders can register for the webcast at:

https://ir.innovatics.fi/ir/en/eezy/Agm/Registration/2020_1/Accept

Following the meeting via webcast does not require official registration to the AGM itself, so shareholders can register for the webcast without officially registering to the AGM itself.

Registration for the webcast is open until 16 April 2020 at 10.00. We recommend to register well in advance. Registration requires a strong authentication using bank credentials or mobile certificate.

Shareholders are asked to take into account that following the meeting via video link is not considered as official participation in the General Meeting and that it does not make it possible for shareholders to exercise their rights to speak and vote in the General Meeting. In order to exercise the rights to speak and vote, shareholders not participating in the General Meeting in person must authorise a person to represent him/her in the meeting.

Eezy Plc is actively monitoring the development of the coronavirus situation. Any other changes to the meeting arrangements that may be caused by the situation will be announced on the company’s website at https://eezy.fi/en/annual-general-meeting-2020/







Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

Certified Advisor:

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934



