Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Testing and Non-Animal Alternative Testing Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market.

The global animal testing market was valued at $10.74 billion in 2019and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 2.46% during 2025-2035. USA and Japan are the major animal testing markets in the world.The USA's animal testing market was valued at $4.67 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.49% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 0.57% during 2025-2035.Japan's animal testing market was valued at $1.03 billion in 2019. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.51% during 2019-2025, and at a CAGR of 1.73% during 2025-2035.



The global non-animal alternative testing market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2019-2025. The USA's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.336 billion in 2019. The USA's market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.99% through 2025. Japan's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.058 billion in 2019 and the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% through 2025.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market report to 2035 report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.

Animal tests including genetic toxicity, eye irritation, skin corrosion, skin sensitivity, and others are costlier when compared to non-animal testing technologies. High costs of animal testing include the cost of the animal, and the animal testing operation costs such as maintenance of animals and cost for human resource personnel. Considering all these, the costs for animal testing methods are higher than non-animal alternative testing methods.



In the USA, there are several regulatory agencies including the US Public Health Service, USDA, IACUS, AAALAC, and EPA that are responsible for animal research and welfare. Regulatory agencies for cosmetics have not mandated animal testing in the USA. However, all other industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals, and pesticides require animal testing for new drugs/chemicals before regulatory approval. In Japan, several regulatory agencies including the ministry of environment, MHLW, MEXT, and MAFF are responsible for conducting animal experiments. Companies in Japan are also trying to follow 3R principles from a legal, ethical and scientific point of view.



Companies in the USA and Japan are developing alternative testing technologies such as cell and tissue culture (in-vitro), organ-on-chip, and in-silico technologies. Cosmetics and bio-pharma industries use these technologies to evaluate toxicity, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and safety of a drug or a chemical. These technologies vary by the accuracy in drug screening and selection, efficacy, cost and time of the test results. Alternative technologies are widely adopted by cosmetic companies to understand eye irritation, skin irritation and safety studies of chemicals.



The cosmetics segment occupies the major market share in the alternative testing market followed by the medical devices and pharma industries. This is mainly due to the preference of choosing non-animal technologies by cosmetic companies due to several reasons such as potential cost savings, changing attitudes of consumers, and regulatory changes.



There is a need for validated non-animal alternatives for pharma and other end-use industries; hence, the non-animal alternative testing technology developers should focus on getting OECD approval for their developed technologies. The adoption rate of non-animal alternative testing technologies will be high in developed countries compared to emerging nations; hence, non-animal alternative testing technology developers should focus initially on developed markets. These developers should collaborate with animal welfare organizations for better promotion of their products.



