This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market.
The global animal testing market was valued at $10.74 billion in 2019and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 2.46% during 2025-2035. USA and Japan are the major animal testing markets in the world.The USA's animal testing market was valued at $4.67 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.49% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 0.57% during 2025-2035.Japan's animal testing market was valued at $1.03 billion in 2019. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.51% during 2019-2025, and at a CAGR of 1.73% during 2025-2035.
The global non-animal alternative testing market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2019-2025. The USA's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.336 billion in 2019. The USA's market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.99% through 2025. Japan's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.058 billion in 2019 and the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% through 2025.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market report to 2035 report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.
Animal tests including genetic toxicity, eye irritation, skin corrosion, skin sensitivity, and others are costlier when compared to non-animal testing technologies. High costs of animal testing include the cost of the animal, and the animal testing operation costs such as maintenance of animals and cost for human resource personnel. Considering all these, the costs for animal testing methods are higher than non-animal alternative testing methods.
In the USA, there are several regulatory agencies including the US Public Health Service, USDA, IACUS, AAALAC, and EPA that are responsible for animal research and welfare. Regulatory agencies for cosmetics have not mandated animal testing in the USA. However, all other industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals, and pesticides require animal testing for new drugs/chemicals before regulatory approval. In Japan, several regulatory agencies including the ministry of environment, MHLW, MEXT, and MAFF are responsible for conducting animal experiments. Companies in Japan are also trying to follow 3R principles from a legal, ethical and scientific point of view.
Companies in the USA and Japan are developing alternative testing technologies such as cell and tissue culture (in-vitro), organ-on-chip, and in-silico technologies. Cosmetics and bio-pharma industries use these technologies to evaluate toxicity, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and safety of a drug or a chemical. These technologies vary by the accuracy in drug screening and selection, efficacy, cost and time of the test results. Alternative technologies are widely adopted by cosmetic companies to understand eye irritation, skin irritation and safety studies of chemicals.
The cosmetics segment occupies the major market share in the alternative testing market followed by the medical devices and pharma industries. This is mainly due to the preference of choosing non-animal technologies by cosmetic companies due to several reasons such as potential cost savings, changing attitudes of consumers, and regulatory changes.
There is a need for validated non-animal alternatives for pharma and other end-use industries; hence, the non-animal alternative testing technology developers should focus on getting OECD approval for their developed technologies. The adoption rate of non-animal alternative testing technologies will be high in developed countries compared to emerging nations; hence, non-animal alternative testing technology developers should focus initially on developed markets. These developers should collaborate with animal welfare organizations for better promotion of their products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By End User Industry
7. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Characteristics
7.1.1. Animal Testing
7.1.2. Non-Animal Alternative Testing
7.1.3. Facts About Animals In Research - Functional Resemblances Of Animals To Human Body
8. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market, Value Chain Analysis
8.1.1. Animal Breeders and Suppliers
8.1.2. Non-Animal Alternative Testing Technology Developers
8.1.3. Regulatory Authorities
8.1.4. Alternative Testing Service Providers
8.1.5. End-Use Industries
9. Non-Animal Alternative Testing Trends
9.1. Increasing Collaborations & Partnerships To Reduce Animal Testing
9.2. Raising Investments And Research Grants For Developing Alternative Technologies
9.3. Non-Animal Testing Methods In The Cosmetics Industry Are Gaining Traction
10. Cost Analysis For Animal Testing And Alternative Technologies
10.1.1. Average Cost Of Laboratory Animals
10.1.2. Average Cost Of Non-Animal Alternative Testing Methods
10.1.3. Comparative Cost Analysis For Animal Testing And Alternative Methods
10.2. Costs Involved In Animal Testing, 2018
11. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Segments
11.1. By End Use Industrial Application
11.1.1. Important Areas of Use
11.1.2. End-User Applications
11.2. Animal Testing Market By Animal Type
11.2.1. Mice
11.2.2. Rat
11.2.3. Frogs
11.2.4. Fish
11.2.5. Birds
11.2.6. Guinea pig
11.2.7. Hamster
11.2.8. Rabbits
11.2.9. Sheep
11.2.10. Dogs
11.2.11. Cats
11.2.12. Monkeys
11.2.13. Pigs
11.2.14. Others
12. Number Of Animals Used In Research, By Country
12.1.1. USA
12.1.2. Europe
12.1.3. United Kingdom (UK)
12.1.4. Germany
12.1.5. France
12.1.6. Australia
12.1.7. Canada
12.1.8. China
13. Non-Animal Alternative Testing Technologies By Type And End Use
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Types Of Non-Animal Alternative Testing Technologies
13.2.1. Cell Or Tissue Culture (In-Vitro)
13.2.2. Organ-On-Chip (OOC)
13.2.3. Global OOC Market Size And Growth
13.2.4. Global OOC Market Drivers And Restraints
13.2.5. Market Drivers
13.2.6. Market Restraints
13.2.7. In-silico (Computer-Based Models)
13.2.8. Artificial Skin Models (Skin Substitutes)
13.2.9. Other Technologies
14. End-User Industries Adoption To Alternative Testing Technologies
14.1. Adoption of Alternative Testing Technologies By Type of Industry
14.1.1. Cosmetics Industry
14.1.2. Pharmaceutical Industry
14.1.3. Medical Device Industry
14.1.4. Others
14.2. Adoption of 3R's In USA
14.2.1. 3R Adoption In The Cosmetics Industry
14.2.2. 3R Adoption In The Pharmaceutical Industry
14.2.3. 3R Adoption In The Medical Device Industry
14.3. Adoption of 3R's In China
14.3.1. 3R Adoption In The Cosmetics Industry
14.3.2. 3R Adoption In The Pharmaceutical Industry
14.3.3. 3R Adoption In The Medical Device Industry
14.4. Adoption of 3R's In Europe
14.4.1. 3R Adoption In The Cosmetics Industry
14.4.2. 3R Adoption In The Pharmaceutical Industry
14.4.3. 3R Adoption In The Medical Device Industry
15. Global Animal Testing And Non-Animal Testing Market
15.1. Global Animal Testing Market Size And Growth
15.1.1. Global Animal Testing Market Value ($ Billion)
15.1.2. Global Animal Testing Market, By Volume (Million Units)
15.1.3. Drivers Of The Animal Testing Market
15.1.4. Restraints On The Animal Testing Market
15.2. Global Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size And Growth
15.2.1. Global Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Value ($ Billion)
15.2.2. Drivers Of The Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
15.2.3. Restraints On The Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
16. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Testing Market, Regional And Country Analysis
17. USA Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
18. Japan Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
19. China Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
20. Australia Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
21. Europe Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
22. France Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
23. Germany Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
24. UK Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
25. Canada Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
26. Rest Of The World Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market
27. Competitive Landscape For Non-Animal Alternative Technologies
27.1. USA Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Competitive Landscape
27.1.1. Emulate, Inc
27.1.2. Organovo Holdings, Inc
27.1.3. MatTek Corporation
27.1.4. EMD Millipore
27.2. China Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Competitive Landscape
27.2.1. China Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. (J-TEC)
27.2.2. ReproCell Inc
27.2.3. Organ Technologies Co, Ltd
27.3. Europe Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Competitive Landscape
27.3.1. Episkin
28. Animal Testing And Non Animal Alternative Testing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies
28.1. Global Animal Testing Market In 2035 - Geographies Offering Most New Opportunities
28.2. Global Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market In 2035 - Geographies Offering Most New Opportunities
28.3. Global Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market In 2035 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
28.4. Global Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies
28.4.1. Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Trend Based Strategies
28.4.2. Competitor Strategies
29. Conclusions & Recommendations
