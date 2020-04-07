Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Titanium, Zirconium), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental implants market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. Increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the demand.



With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84% revealed to be under an increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand.



Dental implants are considered as the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact rendering drivers for the market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



The titanium implant type segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness

Zirconia implants are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium

Europe dominated the market in 2019 owing to the large geriatric population and the presence of established market players

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income, growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene and treatment options

Some of the key companies in the dental implants market are Nobel Biocare Services AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DENTSPLY Sirona, OSSTEM IMPLANT, Bicon, LLC, Leader Italy, Anthogyr SAS, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, DENTIUM Co., Ltd., T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., and DENTIS



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Information procurement

1.2.1. Purchased database

1.2.2. Internal database

1.2.3. Secondary sources & third-party perspectives

1.2.4. Primary research

1.3. Information analysis

1.3.1. Data analysis models

1.4. Market formulation & data visualization

1.5. Data validation & publishing



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



3. Dental Implants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Related market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Introduction of novel implants

3.3.1.2. Increasing demand for prosthetics

3.3.1.3. Increasing geriatric population

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Dental Implants: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier Power

3.4.1.2. Buyer Power

3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political Landscape

3.4.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.3. Social Landscape

3.4.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



4. Dental Implants Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Type market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3. Global Dental Implants Market, By Type, 2016 to 2027

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following

4.4.1. Titanium dental implants

4.4.2. Zirconia dental implants



5. Dental Implants Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Regional market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Regional Market Dashboard

5.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2020 to 2027

5.5. North America

5.6. Europe

5.7. Asia Pacific

5.8. Latin America

5.9. Middle East and Africa



6. Dental Implants Market - Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Nobel Biocare Services AG.

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

The Straumann Group.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

DENTSPLY Sirona

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Bicon, LLC

Leader Italia

Anthogyr SAS

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

DENTIUM Co., Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

DENTIS

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

Sweden & Martina S.p.A.

Neobiotech Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t83izy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900