Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Titanium, Zirconium), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental implants market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. Increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the demand.
With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84% revealed to be under an increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand.
Dental implants are considered as the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact rendering drivers for the market.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market segmentation & scope
1.2. Information procurement
1.2.1. Purchased database
1.2.2. Internal database
1.2.3. Secondary sources & third-party perspectives
1.2.4. Primary research
1.3. Information analysis
1.3.1. Data analysis models
1.4. Market formulation & data visualization
1.5. Data validation & publishing
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
3. Dental Implants Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage outlook
3.1.1. Related market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1. Introduction of novel implants
3.3.1.2. Increasing demand for prosthetics
3.3.1.3. Increasing geriatric population
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Dental Implants: Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.1.1. Supplier Power
3.4.1.2. Buyer Power
3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant
3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.2.1. Political Landscape
3.4.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.4.2.3. Social Landscape
3.4.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.4.2.5. Legal Landscape
3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
4. Dental Implants Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
4.1. Definitions & Scope
4.2. Type market share analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.3. Global Dental Implants Market, By Type, 2016 to 2027
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following
4.4.1. Titanium dental implants
4.4.2. Zirconia dental implants
5. Dental Implants Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. Regional market share analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.3. Regional Market Dashboard
5.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2020 to 2027
5.5. North America
5.6. Europe
5.7. Asia Pacific
5.8. Latin America
5.9. Middle East and Africa
6. Dental Implants Market - Competitive Analysis
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t83izy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: