Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product opportunities during COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the product opportunities that retailers should be focusing on during the coronavirus pandemic, for instance sporting equipment, home office equipment and arts and crafts.
The report also highlights some of the product categories that will struggle during the coronavirus outbreak due to the vast number of consumers staying at home around the world.
1. Introduction
2. Summary of Product Opportunities During Covid-19
3. Home Sectors Provide a Significant Opportunity as Consumers Spend More Time Indoors
4. Consumers Have More Free Time for Hobbies and Crafts
5. Despite Opportunities in Loungewear, Clothing & Footwear will Suffer Significantly
6. Product Opportunities
7. At Risk Product Categories: Premium
8. At Risk Product Categories: Outdoor
9. Methodology and Contact
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6d3p6r
