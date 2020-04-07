Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product opportunities during COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the product opportunities that retailers should be focusing on during the coronavirus pandemic, for instance sporting equipment, home office equipment and arts and crafts.

The report also highlights some of the product categories that will struggle during the coronavirus outbreak due to the vast number of consumers staying at home around the world.

Scope

  • As consumers spend most of their time indoors due to lockdowns or advice to stay at home, demand for home products has increased, especially for home office equipment as people get set up to work from home for the foreseeable future.
  • With consumers spending the majority of their time in their homes, they will want something away from digital screens to fill their time with, creating significant sales opportunities for hobbies and crafts.
  • Despite the opportunity for fashion retailers to drive sales of loungewear, sportswear and other comfortable clothing, clothing & footwear will be the sector that is hit the hardest by the impact of COVID-19 as buying new clothes and footwear is far from a top priority for consumers.

Reasons to Buy

  • Use our in-depth analysis to identify the product categories that will be most resilient during the coronavirus outbreak, allowing you target promotional activity towards these products.
  • Use our research to gain insight into how different retailers have promoted better-performing product categories to inform your marketing decisions to increase sales.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary of Product Opportunities During Covid-19

3. Home Sectors Provide a Significant Opportunity as Consumers Spend More Time Indoors

4. Consumers Have More Free Time for Hobbies and Crafts

5. Despite Opportunities in Loungewear, Clothing & Footwear will Suffer Significantly

6. Product Opportunities

  • Product Opportunity: Books
  • Product Opportunity: Sporting Equipment
  • Product Opportunity: Diy Materials
  • Product Opportunity: Gardening
  • Product Opportunity: Cooking and Baking
  • Product Opportunity: Arts and Crafts
  • Product Opportunity: Home office Equipment
  • Product Opportunity: Toys and Games
  • Product Opportunity: Loungewear and Pyjamas
  • Product Opportunity: Large Electricals
  • Product Opportunity: Home Beauty Treatments
  • Product Opportunity: Comfortable Furniture
  • Product Opportunity: Homewares

7. At Risk Product Categories: Premium

8. At Risk Product Categories: Outdoor

9. Methodology and Contact

Companies Mentioned

  • AllSaints
  • Amazon
  • AO.com
  • Beauty Bay
  • Best Buy
  • Blackwell's
  • boohoo.com
  • Cult Beauty
  • Currys PC World
  • Debenhams
  • Decathlon
  • Detox Kitchen
  • DFS
  • Dobbies
  • Dunelm
  • Feelunique
  • Go Outdoors
  • H&M Home
  • Habitat
  • Hobbycra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6d3p6r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900