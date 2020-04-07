Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product opportunities during COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the product opportunities that retailers should be focusing on during the coronavirus pandemic, for instance sporting equipment, home office equipment and arts and crafts.



The report also highlights some of the product categories that will struggle during the coronavirus outbreak due to the vast number of consumers staying at home around the world.



Scope

As consumers spend most of their time indoors due to lockdowns or advice to stay at home, demand for home products has increased, especially for home office equipment as people get set up to work from home for the foreseeable future.

With consumers spending the majority of their time in their homes, they will want something away from digital screens to fill their time with, creating significant sales opportunities for hobbies and crafts.

Despite the opportunity for fashion retailers to drive sales of loungewear, sportswear and other comfortable clothing, clothing & footwear will be the sector that is hit the hardest by the impact of COVID-19 as buying new clothes and footwear is far from a top priority for consumers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Summary of Product Opportunities During Covid-19



3. Home Sectors Provide a Significant Opportunity as Consumers Spend More Time Indoors



4. Consumers Have More Free Time for Hobbies and Crafts



5. Despite Opportunities in Loungewear, Clothing & Footwear will Suffer Significantly



6. Product Opportunities

Product Opportunity: Books

Product Opportunity: Sporting Equipment

Product Opportunity: Diy Materials

Product Opportunity: Gardening

Product Opportunity: Cooking and Baking

Product Opportunity: Arts and Crafts

Product Opportunity: Home office Equipment

Product Opportunity: Toys and Games

Product Opportunity: Loungewear and Pyjamas

Product Opportunity: Large Electricals

Product Opportunity: Home Beauty Treatments

Product Opportunity: Comfortable Furniture

Product Opportunity: Homewares

7. At Risk Product Categories: Premium



8. At Risk Product Categories: Outdoor



9. Methodology and Contact



