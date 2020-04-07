Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps and Injectors Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and evaluates the global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period and 2025 -2030 the forecast period.
Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market report to 2030 report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.
The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market reached a value of nearly $16,148.7 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.42% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% to nearly $22,553.3 million by 2023. Also, the market is expected to grow to $26,335.1 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.06% and to $ 38,137.9 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.69%.
Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in diabetes prevalence, increase in R&D investments and research collaborations, and increase in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, and preference for oral treatment.
Going forward, rise in diabetic population, rapid technological advances, and favorable government initiatives are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market in the future include government regulations, and availability of alternative treatments.
The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is segmented by type of device into pens, injectors and pumps, and syringes. The pens market was the largest segment of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market, accounting for $7,698.1 million or 47.7% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2023.
The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is also segmented by type of end user into homecare, hospitals, and others. The homecare was the largest segment of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market by end user, accounting for $8,951.9 million or 55.4% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2023.
The pens market is further segmented by type of pens into disposable pens, and reusable pens. The disposable pens was the largest segment of the pens market by type of pen, accounting for $4,739.1 million or 61.6% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2023.
The injectors and pumps market is further segmented by type of injectors and pumps into pumps, and injectors. The pumps was the largest segment of the injectors and pumps market by type, accounting for $3,616.8 million or 53.5% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2023.
The pumps market is further segmented by type of pumps into tubed, and tubeless. The tubed pumps was the largest segment of the pumps market by type of pump, accounting for $ 2,750.0 million or 76.0% of the total market in 2019. The tubeless pumps segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2019-2023.
North America was the largest region in the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market, accounting for 47.3% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market will be Eastern Europe and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.4% respectively from 2019-2023.
The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 46.9% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Insulet Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Device
6.1.3. Segmentation By End User
6.1.4. Segmentation By Expenditure
7. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And InjectorsTesting Devices Market Segmentation
7.3. Segmentation By Type Of Product
7.4. Segmentation By End-User
7.5. Segmentation By Expenditure
7.6. Segmentation By Insulin Pens
7.7. Segmentation By Insulin Pumps
7.8. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Supply Chain and Key Participants
8. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Product Analysis
9. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market,Customer Information
9.1. Insulin Costs Rising Among US Diabetics
9.2. Indian Consumers Prefer Insulin Pens Over Insulin Syringes
9.3. Patients Face Difficulties in Accessing Pumps, Test Strips, And Glucose Monitoring
9.4. High Prices And Lack Of Insurance Coverage Are The Barriers For The Uptake Of Insulin Pumps And CGMs
10. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Trends And Strategies
10.1.Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) With Insulin Pump
10.2.Shift From Traditional Insulin Syringes
10.3.Innovative Insulin Patch Pump
10.4.Glucose Responsive Insulins (GRIs)
10.5.Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Big Data Analytics in Diabetes Management
10.6.Needle Free Jet Injectors
11. Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Size And Growth
11.1.Historic And Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Million)
11.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
11.1.2. Increase in Diabetes Prevalence
11.1.3. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
11.1.4. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
11.1.5. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023
12. Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Segmentation
12.1.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market, Segmentation By Type Of Device, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
12.1.1. Pens
12.1.2. Injectors And Pumps
12.1.3. Syringes
12.1.4. Global Insulin Pens Market, Segmentation By Type Of Pens, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
12.1.5. Disposable Pens
12.1.6. Reusable Pens
12.1.7. The global pens
12.1.8. Global Pumps And Injectors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
12.1.9. Pumps
12.1.10. Injectors
12.1.11. Tubed
12.1.12. Tubeless
12.2.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
12.2.1. Homecare
12.2.2. Others
12.2.3. Hospitals
13. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market, Regional And Country Analysis
13.1.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
13.2.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
14. Asia-Pacific Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
15. Western Europe Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
16. Eastern Europe Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
17. North America Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
18. South America Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
19. Middle East Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
20. Africa Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
21. Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Competitive Landscape
22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market
22.1.Medtronic Plc Acquired Klue
22.2.Gerresheimer AG Acquired Sensile Medical AG
22.3.CeQur Acquired Johnson & Johnson's Diabetes Care Company Calibra Medical, Inc.
22.4.Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc. Acquired Patients Pending Ltd
22.5.Albireo Ltd Merged With Biodel Inc.
23. Market Background: Diabetes Care Devices
23.1.Diabetes Care Devices Market Characteristics
23.1.1. Market Definition
23.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Device
23.2.Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type Of Device, 2015 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)
23.3.Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
23.4.Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
24. Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Opportunities And Strategies
24.1.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
24.2.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market In 2023- Product Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
24.3.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market In 2023- End Use Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
24.4.Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies
24.4.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
24.4.2. Competitor Strategies
25. Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Conclusions And Recommendations
25.1.Conclusions
25.2.Recommendations
25.2.1. Product
25.2.2. Place
25.2.3. Price
25.2.4. Promotion
25.2.5. People
26. Appendix
27. Copyright and Disclaimer
