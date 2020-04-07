Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps and Injectors Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and evaluates the global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period and 2025 -2030 the forecast period.



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market report to 2030 report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market reached a value of nearly $16,148.7 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.42% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% to nearly $22,553.3 million by 2023. Also, the market is expected to grow to $26,335.1 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.06% and to $ 38,137.9 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.69%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in diabetes prevalence, increase in R&D investments and research collaborations, and increase in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, and preference for oral treatment.



Going forward, rise in diabetic population, rapid technological advances, and favorable government initiatives are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market in the future include government regulations, and availability of alternative treatments.



The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is segmented by type of device into pens, injectors and pumps, and syringes. The pens market was the largest segment of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market, accounting for $7,698.1 million or 47.7% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2023.



The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is also segmented by type of end user into homecare, hospitals, and others. The homecare was the largest segment of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market by end user, accounting for $8,951.9 million or 55.4% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2023.



The pens market is further segmented by type of pens into disposable pens, and reusable pens. The disposable pens was the largest segment of the pens market by type of pen, accounting for $4,739.1 million or 61.6% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2023.



The injectors and pumps market is further segmented by type of injectors and pumps into pumps, and injectors. The pumps was the largest segment of the injectors and pumps market by type, accounting for $3,616.8 million or 53.5% of the total market in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2023.



The pumps market is further segmented by type of pumps into tubed, and tubeless. The tubed pumps was the largest segment of the pumps market by type of pump, accounting for $ 2,750.0 million or 76.0% of the total market in 2019. The tubeless pumps segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2019-2023.



North America was the largest region in the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market, accounting for 47.3% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market will be Eastern Europe and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.4% respectively from 2019-2023.



The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 46.9% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Insulet Corporation.



