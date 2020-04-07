Dublin, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoimmune Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Autoimmune Partnering 2014 to 2020 provides the full collection of Autoimmune disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Autoimmune disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Autoimmune deals.



The report includes coverage of the following autoimmune diseases: Multiple sclerosis, Restless leg syndrome, Dermatitis, Eczema, Alopecia, Psoriasis, Celiac disease, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Glomerulonephritis, Endometriosis, Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Neutropenia, Graft versus host disease, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, Addison's disease, Diabetes Type 1, Ankylosing spondylitis, Juvenile arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Uveitis, Narcolepsy, Cronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Sarcoidosis, Meniere's disease, and other autoimmune disorders.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Autoimmune deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Autoimmune dealmaking trends.



provides an introduction to the report. Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Autoimmune dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Autoimmune deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Autoimmune dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Autoimmune partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Autoimmune partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Autoimmune technologies and products.



