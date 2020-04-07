Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AS Infortar

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hanschmidt, Ain

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 06.04.2020

Venue: Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Pledging

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 92,971,063; Unit price: 0.616 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 92,971,063; Volume weighted average price: 0.616 EUR



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee